Apex Legends leak reveals ranked solos and more game modes in the works - Dexerto

A fresh Apex Legends leak has pointed at more game modes coming in Season 8 and beyond, including ranked Solos mode and another iteration of Kings Canyon.

As the Apex Legends seasons have gone on, Respawn Entertainment have added a number of different game modes to the battle royale. For the most part, these limited-time modes have either been slight or major tweaks on the typical last man standing formula of a battle royale.

With Season 8 on the horizon, some leaks have started to filter out about Apex’s second anniversary season – including who we might see as a new legend, current legend tweaks, and of course, limited-time modes.

These leaks have revealed a team deathmatch-like game mode, that would be played on Kings Canyon, coming to Apex at some point, but a fresh set of leaks have revealed that the devs have more than just that up their sleeve.

Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks posted the new images on January 14, showing the activity feed from somebody testing out new game modes ahead of Season 8.

Them team deathmatch style mode – known as Arenas – makes an appearance, as does something called Anniversary Event Kings Canyon, as well as game modes called Locked and Loaded and Death Trigger.

However, what is the most interesting part of it all, is that there a reference to a Ranked Solos mode. It does look a little different from the rest as its listed as “#PL_Ranked_Leagues_solo!”

Its inclusion is incredibly interesting as, whenever fans have asked for a solos mode, Respawn has been against it – stating that they have data that points to solos not being “healthy” for the battle royale.

They reiterated their position on January 8, saying that a solos mode would not be coming to Apex. It could be a case that the mode is being tested to assess more data, so, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.