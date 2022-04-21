Apex Legends leak claims to show new Ball Game LTM on Titanfall map

An Apex Legends leak has showcased a new “Ball Game” LTM in early development and it’s set on Titanfall map Colony.

Although new characters, cosmetics, and maps are always celebrated by the Apex Legends community, it’s often Respawn’s LTMs that get the most praise.

Whether it’s Flashpoint, Control, or even Winter Express, LTMs provide players with a chance to take a break from the battle royale format and just focus on having fun.

Despite this, LTMs are rarely a focus for the devs as they’re never in the game for a long period of time, so spending a lot of development time on them often doesn’t make sense.

Advertisement

However, according to a new leak, it looks like Respawn has plans to add a “ball game” LTM at some point in the future.

Ball Game LTM leaked for Apex Legends

Despite having their own rules and formats, the majority of Apex’s LTMs have still centered around killing opponents to secure a win.

Well, as showcased by Apex leaker HYPERMYST, it looks like Respawn is developing their most unique LTM yet, and this time it involves scoring points with a ball.

Read More: NICKMERCS highlights the main reason Apex Legends is ahead of Warzone

Set on the Titanfall map Colony, players need to collect the ball in the center of the map and deliver it to specific zones in order to score points.

Advertisement

By the looks of it, competitors will be able to take down opponents with weapons, but whoever has the ball won’t be able to retaliate.

If this ever does arrive in the Outlands, it’s safe to say it would be the most unique LTM the devs have ever released and would likely become an instant fan favorite.

Despite this, it’s worth noting that this LTM has not been confirmed by Respawn, so it’s possible it has been scrapped or is an old design that never made it into the game.

Of course, it’s also possible that it could be added in a future season, we’ll just have to wait and see. Either way, it’s an interesting idea that’s definitely got the community excited for future modes.