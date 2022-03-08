Apex Legends leak claims Loba heirloom coming in Season 13

A fresh Apex Legends leak has claimed that Loba will be getting her heirloom in Season 13, and that an already teased idea for how it would look has been scrapped.

With it being incredibly hard to get your hands on one, heirlooms have become the most sought-after cosmetics in Apex Legends, and players are always hopeful that their main legend of choice will be next in line to receive one.

In Season 12, all the leaks have pointed towards Crypto finally getting a sword-style heirloom of some kind in the Warrior’s event, after the initial design was leaked a couple of seasons ago.

Advertisement

While Crypto is yet to receive his heirloom, some fans are already looking way into the future, and it appears as if Season 13 will be good news for Loba mains who are desperate to dive deeper into her lore.

In his March 7 video, Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash claimed that the Translocating Thief will be receiving her heirloom in Season 13, and that there are in-game quips ready to accompany it.

Read More: Apex Legends players call for Maggie buffs as Season 12 pick rate slumps

While there aren’t any images of what Loba’s heirloom could look like, the YouTuber noted that the previously teased design – a trident full of jewelry – has been scrapped in favor of something new.

Advertisement

The supposed trident design, which looked pretty massive, was hinted at back in Season 8 with the ‘Time to break some Hearts’ holo-spray that depicts Loba as an ancient warrior, leaving some fans begging Respawn to rush out the release of that heirloom.

Timestamp of 1:40

While the leaker has been pretty spot on with information before, it is always worth taking things with a pinch of salt.

Respawn ultimately have the final say on things and plans could change for any reason. Though, hopefully, they won’t keep Loba mains waiting for too much longer.