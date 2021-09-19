Apex Legends invisible Pathfinder glitch is ruining games

Apex Legends players can pick between a ton of different characters that all have different abilities. Pathfinder is a Legend that revolves around mobility and being able to create new lanes. However, a bug has apparently added an unwanted invisibility perk to his kit and is ruining games.

Pathfinder’s kit is definitely one of the more fun ones to use. With his ability giving him a grappling hook, you can really close the gap on enemies and get in their face.

On top of this, Pathfinder can create a new zip line anywhere on the map when he activates his ultimate. All this makes him one of the most picked characters in Season 10, but now players are fuming over a new bug that lets him go invisible.

Advertisement

Apex Legend Pathfinder glitch makes him invisible

While Season 10 has brought a lot of new content to the game, there have also been some game-breaking bugs with certain characters — and Pathfinder now finds himself on that list.

In this Reddit clip posted by ‘Rini2g’ you can see this new glitch in full effect. When the Pathfinder starts to use the Shield Cell, the character model just goes full Harry Potter mode and disappears.

You can see that there is nothing that is provoking this other than the Pathfinder starting to heal themself. While it may seem harmless this is wrecking games and players are mad.

One person in the comments said that they have been killed because they didn’t realize there was someone near them. While other players suggested that players abusing this should be banned.

Advertisement

Read More: Bizarre Apex Legends invisible map bug returns to turn games into boxing matches

One Redditor says that this is caused by using certain skins and getting a specific animation. There is no way to confirm the exact way this is happening but players are hoping Respawn Entertainment fix this as soon as possible.