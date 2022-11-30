Apex Legends players convinced they’ve found invisible ability clue for new Legend

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

An in-game magazine has some Apex Legends players convinced that the next new addition to the roster will boast invisible abilities.

Of course, Apex has played host to a character, specifically Mirage, with invisibility-based skills in the past. A post-launch patch for the game expanded Mirage’s cloaking ability, allowing the character to fully turn invisible when cloaked.

The Season 5 update took things a step further, making it difficult to spot Mirage and a teammate during revivals or the use of a Respawn Beacon.

His powerset in this regard has since been dialed back a bit. But players think they’ve found evidence to suggest cloaking in full will soon return to Apex Legends.

In-game Apex Legends art may tease invisible powers for new hero

Apex player iandelacerna shared a screenshot on the game’s subreddit of a magazine boasting the following line of text: “The New Science of Invisibility.”

The text sits atop an image of a partially cloaked soldier wielding an assault rifle. Notably, the cloak renders the character’s bottom half invisible.

The Reddit user asked fellow fans whether this may constitute a “possible teaser for a new Legend.” It certainly doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility.

While some think a new hero of this type could join Apex, other Redditors aren’t convinced given Mirage’s history with invisibility.

In addition, there are those who believe the magazine may merely serve as another Titanfall easter egg. One person suggested the pictured soldier is Titanfall 2 protagonist Jack Cooper.

Whatever the case, it would seem many Apex Legends players remain eager to give invisibility skills another chance to shine.