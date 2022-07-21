Apex Legends hackers can now kidnap players from their matches

Alex Garton . 5 minutes ago

It now appears Apex Legends hackers can disconnect players from their matches and add them to a Firing Range, effectively kidnapping them from their lobby.

As with any multiplayer FPS, Apex Legends suffers from players who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

While hacks come in a variety of forms, the most common are definitely aimbots and wallhacks.

Despite this, some of the most damaging hacks are related to Respawn’s servers, with DDoS attacks capable of crashing an entire lobby in a matter of seconds.

Well, unfortunately, it appears a new server-related cheat has been discovered, and although it doesn’t involve freezing matches, it does allow hackers to kidnap players.

Respawn Entertainment Season 14 of Apex Legends is set to arrive in early August.

Apex cheaters are kidnapping players out of their matches

On July 20, Twitch streamer camms was in the middle of an Apex Legends match playing Wraith on Storm Point when something extremely strange happened.

Suddenly, they were hit with a loading screen transferring them to the Firing Range, despite not queuing for the mode in the lobby.

When they arrived another player was waiting for them and simply typed “owned” in the chat, suggesting they were the cheater who activated the kidnapping.

Camms was obviously completely puzzled about what had just happened and immediately posted the clip on Twitter.

While it’s hard to know how the hacker managed to pull a specific player out of a match, it’s definitely concerning.

This cheat or exploit could be used to prevent someone from climbing in Ranked or even against pro players at the top level.

Respawn will definitely need to investigate this issue and as the Head of Security Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford has already been tagged, they’re likely aware of the issue.