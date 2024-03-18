Apex Legends players believe ALGS hacks could actually save the game

Apex Legends players think that the intrusive hack that took place in the middle of the ALGS Finals could, in fact, “save” the battle royale.

The North American Pro League Split Finals came to a sudden halt on March 17, as several players were hacked and given cheats in the middle of a game.

DarkZero’s Genburten was the first to be targeted, where out of nowhere in Game Four the player was given the ability to see every player clear as day with wallhacks.

The match was reset, only for TSM’s ImperialHal to become the next victim. Suddenly noticing that his aim was snappy, the streamer came to the conclusion he was given aimbot. The ALGS Finals were subsequently postponed, and several players’ accounts were banned.

Apex Legends players think hack can save the game

Despite the bizarre and concerning situation, some Apex Legends players think that the hacks on March 17 could actually be the saving grace for the ongoing cheating issue in Apex at large.

Although some described it as the “most embarrassing thing to ever happen in Apex history,” others are hopeful that it will prompt the devs to take action with even more haste.

“This might actually save Apex,” one player said. “All the complaining didn’t do anything so hopefully showing how easy it is to do on the biggest stage is gonna sound some alarms.”

However, they noted that EA laid off 5% of its staff, roughly 670 jobs, which included layoffs from the Respawn team. “But with layoffs, I bet it’s gonna be a band-aid fix with another collection event,” they said.

“It’s honestly nice to see this happen. Not because I hate any of the people affected, but because it may serve as a wake-up call of Respawn/EA to do something about it,” wrote another player. “It’s been done on such a large scale and spread to such a large audience in no time that it should be impossible to ignore.”

The hacker, known to the community as ‘Destroyer2009’ alleged they were using an RCE exploit to breach the Easy Anti-Cheat. At the time of writing, Respawn is yet to address the hack.