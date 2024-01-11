Apex Legends fans are loving one Materia from FF7 Rebirth event

Apex Legends fans are head over heels for a specific Materia that can be found during the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event.

Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event has finally begun, and those who play Trios can now play the battle royal with FF7-inspired items.

Different items are scattered throughout the map during this event, including the iconic Buster Sword weapon and five different Materia fans can equip to different weapons.

However, one specific Materia seems to have risen above the others in the community’s eyes, thanks to the adorable helper that players get from equipping it.

Apex Legends fans love the Red Materia hop-up

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit highlighted exactly why the Red Materia has become a fan-favorite hop-up during the event.

In a thread titled, “My absolute favorite thing in this event,” the OP included a brief video showing the adorable chaos that comes with the Nessie Plush that spawns when using Red Materia.

For those who may not know, equipping the Red Materia to a weapon spawns a SOLDIER Nessie that follows the wielder and attacks enemies on site. Players can also pet Nessie to heal, which emits a heart-shaped puff of smoke.

Fans in the comments echoed the OP’s sentiments, with many praising SOLDIER Nessie’s charm. “I love this too! caught me off guard at first, I couldn’t stop looking at it and petting it, it’s so cute!”

Many players also found the little plushie’s antics hilarious, as one Reddit user said, “I absolutely adore him, what’s hilarious is I closed a door behind me and then the Nessie broke it down by slamming its body into it. Absolutely amazing.”

Others noted that this Nessie summon can be pretty intimidating as well.

“That little b*stard kept pecking away at my teammate and I while we were knocked,” a player recounted. “Felt far more threatening than a player standing there deciding if he they were going to waste ammo on us or not.”

Players who want to wreak havoc in Trios with an army of Nessie Plushes can equip Red Materia to the Kraber, Havoc, Mozambique, P2020, and RE-45.

