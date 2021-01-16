Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends drops first teaser for Season 8 Legend and new planet

Published: 16/Jan/2021 10:30

by Calum Patterson
Season 8 teasers apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends is in the final stretch of Season 7, now gearing up for Season 8. That means Respawn are starting to roll out teasers for the next Legend, possible new modes, and even another planet.

On January 15, Apex Legends released a new version of the classic Kings Canyon map out of the blue. On it, Mirage Voyage was back, but there was also some interesting teasers in the sky.

Then, later that same day, they posted on social media what looks to be our first clue about what’s coming in Season 8.

This new teaser mentions Salvo, which we’ve heard about before in Apex Legends. It also features a handshake – and the hands are potentially our first look at the Season 8 Legend.

Season 8 teaser

This teaser wasn’t in-game, but instead posted on the official Apex Legends Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was captioned ‘New Blood’ – possibly a hint at ‘new blood’ joining the Apex games.

In the teaser, we see a handshake between someone representing the planet Salvo, and someone representing the Syndicate. If you’re unaware, the Syndicate are the people behind the Apex Games.

The text reads “The Syndicate and Salvo… United at Last. Approved by the Committee of Unification Board.” If you’re confused about what this means we’ll explain below. The image is then stamped with the logo of Salvo M.C. (presumably Salvo Motorcycle Club).

What is Salvo in Apex Legends?

Salvo is another planet in the Outlands, and one that has been independent of the Syndicate, up until now. The most important information we have about Salvo comes from a letter that was on Wattson’s desk. The letter read:

“I am writing to inform you that Salvo – which rejected the Mercenary Syndicate’s position to join Syndicate Space in 2722 – is now being guided by new leadership sympathizers to the cause of peace within the Outlands.

Talks with this new administration was prolonged, but ultimately fruitful; as of today, the Mercenary Syndicate Treaty has been amended, and Salvo will become the seventh world to join Syndicate Space.

Salvo brings with it [redacted]. In the coming [redacted] Office of Public Relations will be rolling out a social [redacted] to dispel inaccuracies about [redacted] to create an appropriate [redacted] for their integration into the Syndicate, [redacted] including exciting new developments within the Apex Games.

At this time do not correspond with the Legends regarding this matter. Expect further instructions [redacted] our office in the days to come.”

Salvo on Wattson's desk
Respawn Entertainment
The letter on Wattson’s desk told us about Salvo and the Syndicate.

Is Salvo a new map?

This is unlikely, at least for the time being. We just got a new map for Season 7 after all. Salvo is a planet too, rather than a singular location (e.g. Olympus is a city on the planet Psamathe).

Season 8 Legend

More likely, Salvo is the home planet of the new Legend, who data miners believe will be called Fuse, and whose abilities will be about explosives (which would actually tie into the name ‘salvo’.)

Another hint is the spaceship we can now see above the map on Kings Canyon and Olympus. The ship has a message which reads simply ‘Salvo Joins Syndicate.’

Expect to see more teasers about Season 8, Salvo and the new Legend in the coming weeks. Season 8 is due to begin in early February, to tie in with the two-year anniversary of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends

Easy Mirage Ultimate trick makes the Apex Legend even more bamboozling

Published: 16/Jan/2021 9:31

by Joe Craven
Mirage pointing next to Apex Legends logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Mirage

A creative Mirage main has shared an ingenious tip when using the Holographic Trickster in Apex Legends, and it makes his recently buffed decoys all the more difficult to discern. 

Many Mirage mains were pleased with Respawn’s decision to buff the bamboozling trickster in a recent update – even if his strengthening came in the form of a long-awaited bug fix.

The fix, which added footstep audio to his decoys, was originally successful but Respawn have since committed to fixing their fix. Adding audio to Mirage’s decoys offers another level of deception to his Ultimate Ability; making it more difficult for opponents to tell the real Mirage from the fakes he spawns.

Pair this buff with an ingenious Ultimate Ability tactic, and Mirage becomes another level of bamboozling. 

Mirage buff Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys now have their own footstep audio in Apex Legends Season 7.

The trick, shared by Redditor stellaren_ is an awesome way of disguising yourself further when using Mirage’s Ultimate. It essentially involves creating a perfect circle of decoys and walking them backwards, making it incredibly difficult to spot the real one.

To pull it off players should use Mirage’s Ultimate and instantly wheel around. Once facing the opposite way, players should walk – not run – in a straight line away from the spot they called the ability in from. 

Given their recent buffs to give off audible footstep sounds (when it works), this makes identifying the real Mirage near impossible for enemies nearby. 

Not sure if anyone has already came up with this Mirage move, but it is effective for me as a Mirage main. Thoughts? from apexlegends

As demonstrated by the player, it can allow you to reposition and completely ambush an opponent. 

More confident enemies will tend to push towards where the Ultimate was called in from, meaning players backing away also provides the opportunity to survey surroundings and reposition accordingly. 

It’s certainly not the most complicated trick we’ve ever seen, but if Sherlock Holmes was in Apex he’d say the art of a good disguise is hiding in plain sight.