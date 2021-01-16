Easy Mirage Ultimate trick makes the Apex Legend even more bamboozling - Dexerto

A creative Mirage main has shared an ingenious tip when using the Holographic Trickster in Apex Legends, and it makes his recently buffed decoys all the more difficult to discern.

Many Mirage mains were pleased with Respawn’s decision to buff the bamboozling trickster in a recent update – even if his strengthening came in the form of a long-awaited bug fix.

The fix, which added footstep audio to his decoys, was originally successful but Respawn have since committed to fixing their fix. Adding audio to Mirage’s decoys offers another level of deception to his Ultimate Ability; making it more difficult for opponents to tell the real Mirage from the fakes he spawns.

Pair this buff with an ingenious Ultimate Ability tactic, and Mirage becomes another level of bamboozling.

The trick, shared by Redditor stellaren_ is an awesome way of disguising yourself further when using Mirage’s Ultimate. It essentially involves creating a perfect circle of decoys and walking them backwards, making it incredibly difficult to spot the real one.

To pull it off players should use Mirage’s Ultimate and instantly wheel around. Once facing the opposite way, players should walk – not run – in a straight line away from the spot they called the ability in from.

Given their recent buffs to give off audible footstep sounds (when it works), this makes identifying the real Mirage near impossible for enemies nearby.

As demonstrated by the player, it can allow you to reposition and completely ambush an opponent.

More confident enemies will tend to push towards where the Ultimate was called in from, meaning players backing away also provides the opportunity to survey surroundings and reposition accordingly.

It’s certainly not the most complicated trick we’ve ever seen, but if Sherlock Holmes was in Apex he’d say the art of a good disguise is hiding in plain sight.