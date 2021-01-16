 Easy Mirage Ultimate trick makes the Apex Legend even more bamboozling - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Easy Mirage Ultimate trick makes the Apex Legend even more bamboozling

Published: 16/Jan/2021 9:31

by Joe Craven
Mirage pointing next to Apex Legends logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Mirage

A creative Mirage main has shared an ingenious tip when using the Holographic Trickster in Apex Legends, and it makes his recently buffed decoys all the more difficult to discern. 

Many Mirage mains were pleased with Respawn’s decision to buff the bamboozling trickster in a recent update – even if his strengthening came in the form of a long-awaited bug fix.

The fix, which added footstep audio to his decoys, was originally successful but Respawn have since committed to fixing their fix. Adding audio to Mirage’s decoys offers another level of deception to his Ultimate Ability; making it more difficult for opponents to tell the real Mirage from the fakes he spawns.

Pair this buff with an ingenious Ultimate Ability tactic, and Mirage becomes another level of bamboozling. 

Mirage buff Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys now have their own footstep audio in Apex Legends Season 7.

The trick, shared by Redditor stellaren_ is an awesome way of disguising yourself further when using Mirage’s Ultimate. It essentially involves creating a perfect circle of decoys and walking them backwards, making it incredibly difficult to spot the real one.

To pull it off players should use Mirage’s Ultimate and instantly wheel around. Once facing the opposite way, players should walk – not run – in a straight line away from the spot they called the ability in from. 

Given their recent buffs to give off audible footstep sounds (when it works), this makes identifying the real Mirage near impossible for enemies nearby. 

Not sure if anyone has already came up with this Mirage move, but it is effective for me as a Mirage main. Thoughts? from apexlegends

As demonstrated by the player, it can allow you to reposition and completely ambush an opponent. 

More confident enemies will tend to push towards where the Ultimate was called in from, meaning players backing away also provides the opportunity to survey surroundings and reposition accordingly. 

It’s certainly not the most complicated trick we’ve ever seen, but if Sherlock Holmes was in Apex he’d say the art of a good disguise is hiding in plain sight.

Apex Legends

Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:15

by Theo Salaun
apex legends mirage voyage kinds canyon
Respawn Entertainment

Share

In an impromptu update, Respawn Entertainment have delighted Apex Legends fans by bringing back both the Kings Canyon map and the Mirage Voyage point of interest for a limited time.

The Apex community lit up with a blend of surprise and joy when users logged onto the popular battle royale and found out that Kings Canyon was reintroduced to the game’s playlist options. As an added bonus, the game’s most infamous party boat, the Mirage Voyage, also spontaneously re-emerged as a landing spot.

A common emotional accompaniment to surprise is confusion and this geographical return was not lacking in either, according to Twitter reactions. The option to play on Kings Row was originally speculated to be a mistake because the playlist choice was only showing up for some players and mysteriously appearing then disappearing for others. 

But, following an official announcement from the Apex Legends Twitter account, it’s confirmed that the returns of Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage are no mistake. In fact, they will be around for a full week.

Echoing the enthusiasm of their fans, Apex’s social media account delivered the news with a simple nod to jubilations: “It’s party time.”

And, as fans have been discovering in the brief time the map’s been made available, there are some tweaks to Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage this time around — including some notable teasers and easter eggs. 

In one such piece of subtle content, there is a voicemail left to Mirage by his mother, Evelyn Witt, which can be found on a phone or tablet device that’s been left on one of the boat’s green couches. While it’s not a groundbreaking piece of lore, it does add to the game’s longrunning storylines.

This marks the first time since August 2020 that Mirage Voyage is available to contest in Apex Legends and the first time ever that it has sailed into Kings Canyon instead of World’s Edge. This blend of returns is both a chance for nostalgia and for content overlap.

Although the new playlist option will only be available until January 21, fans will be curious to know if this means Respawn intends on continuing to spontaneously bring back limited playlist offerings in the future.