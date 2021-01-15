Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends - Dexerto

In an impromptu update, Respawn Entertainment have delighted Apex Legends fans by bringing back both the Kings Canyon map and the Mirage Voyage point of interest for a limited time.

The Apex community lit up with a blend of surprise and joy when users logged onto the popular battle royale and found out that Kings Canyon was reintroduced to the game’s playlist options. As an added bonus, the game’s most infamous party boat, the Mirage Voyage, also spontaneously re-emerged as a landing spot.

A common emotional accompaniment to surprise is confusion and this geographical return was not lacking in either, according to Twitter reactions. The option to play on Kings Row was originally speculated to be a mistake because the playlist choice was only showing up for some players and mysteriously appearing then disappearing for others.

But, following an official announcement from the Apex Legends Twitter account, it’s confirmed that the returns of Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage are no mistake. In fact, they will be around for a full week.

It's party time. 😎 Kings Canyon, including the Mirage Voyage, is back in rotation now through Jan 21. pic.twitter.com/W9axaWZ07W — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 15, 2021

Echoing the enthusiasm of their fans, Apex’s social media account delivered the news with a simple nod to jubilations: “It’s party time.”

And, as fans have been discovering in the brief time the map’s been made available, there are some tweaks to Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage this time around — including some notable teasers and easter eggs.

In one such piece of subtle content, there is a voicemail left to Mirage by his mother, Evelyn Witt, which can be found on a phone or tablet device that’s been left on one of the boat’s green couches. While it’s not a groundbreaking piece of lore, it does add to the game’s longrunning storylines.

🚨 Mirage has a message from his Mom on the ship! (via @shrugtal)pic.twitter.com/sUj36vmK4q — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 15, 2021

This marks the first time since August 2020 that Mirage Voyage is available to contest in Apex Legends and the first time ever that it has sailed into Kings Canyon instead of World’s Edge. This blend of returns is both a chance for nostalgia and for content overlap.

Although the new playlist option will only be available until January 21, fans will be curious to know if this means Respawn intends on continuing to spontaneously bring back limited playlist offerings in the future.