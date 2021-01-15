 Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:15

by Theo Salaun
apex legends mirage voyage kinds canyon
Respawn Entertainment

Share

In an impromptu update, Respawn Entertainment have delighted Apex Legends fans by bringing back both the Kings Canyon map and the Mirage Voyage point of interest for a limited time.

The Apex community lit up with a blend of surprise and joy when users logged onto the popular battle royale and found out that Kings Canyon was reintroduced to the game’s playlist options. As an added bonus, the game’s most infamous party boat, the Mirage Voyage, also spontaneously re-emerged as a landing spot.

A common emotional accompaniment to surprise is confusion and this geographical return was not lacking in either, according to Twitter reactions. The option to play on Kings Row was originally speculated to be a mistake because the playlist choice was only showing up for some players and mysteriously appearing then disappearing for others. 

But, following an official announcement from the Apex Legends Twitter account, it’s confirmed that the returns of Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage are no mistake. In fact, they will be around for a full week.

Echoing the enthusiasm of their fans, Apex’s social media account delivered the news with a simple nod to jubilations: “It’s party time.”

And, as fans have been discovering in the brief time the map’s been made available, there are some tweaks to Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage this time around — including some notable teasers and easter eggs. 

In one such piece of subtle content, there is a voicemail left to Mirage by his mother, Evelyn Witt, which can be found on a phone or tablet device that’s been left on one of the boat’s green couches. While it’s not a groundbreaking piece of lore, it does add to the game’s longrunning storylines.

This marks the first time since August 2020 that Mirage Voyage is available to contest in Apex Legends and the first time ever that it has sailed into Kings Canyon instead of World’s Edge. This blend of returns is both a chance for nostalgia and for content overlap.

Although the new playlist option will only be available until January 21, fans will be curious to know if this means Respawn intends on continuing to spontaneously bring back limited playlist offerings in the future.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals ranked solos and more game modes in the works

Published: 15/Jan/2021 10:45

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends' Loba pointing
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

A fresh Apex Legends leak has pointed at more game modes coming in Season 8 and beyond, including ranked Solos mode and another iteration of Kings Canyon. 

As the Apex Legends seasons have gone on, Respawn Entertainment have added a number of different game modes to the battle royale. For the most part, these limited-time modes have either been slight or major tweaks on the typical last man standing formula of a battle royale.

With Season 8 on the horizon, some leaks have started to filter out about Apex’s second anniversary season – including who we might see as a new legend, current legend tweaks, and of course, limited-time modes. 

These leaks have revealed a team deathmatch-like game mode, that would be played on Kings Canyon, coming to Apex at some point, but a fresh set of leaks have revealed that the devs have more than just that up their sleeve.

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
Apex has been awash with LTMs, just like the Winter Express mode.

Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks posted the new images on January 14, showing the activity feed from somebody testing out new game modes ahead of Season 8. 

Them team deathmatch style mode – known as Arenas – makes an appearance, as does something called Anniversary Event Kings Canyon, as well as game modes called Locked and Loaded and Death Trigger.

However, what is the most interesting part of it all, is that there a reference to a Ranked Solos mode. It does look a little different from the rest as its listed as “#PL_Ranked_Leagues_solo!”

Its inclusion is incredibly interesting as, whenever fans have asked for a solos mode, Respawn has been against it – stating that they have data that points to solos not being “healthy” for the battle royale.

They reiterated their position on January 8, saying that a solos mode would not be coming to Apex. It could be a case that the mode is being tested to assess more data, so, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.