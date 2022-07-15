Apex Legends devs considering Revenant buffs as pick rate plummets

Sourav Banik . 49 minutes ago

Respawn Entertainment is considering giving Revenant, formerly one of Apex Legends‘ most popular characters, a buff, as his pick rate has dropped sharply.

The game‘s Season 14 is only a month away, and Revenant’s pick rate is at its lowest, plunging to the lows of 0.5%.

On July 15, when a fan questioned the legend’s status in the current meta on Twitter, a designer replied with some serious hopes of giving him a noteworthy buff in the future.

A possible Revenant buff is on the cards

Revenant is the lowest-picked legend among all the characters when you look at stats for Gold ranks and higher. One of the main reasons for his low pick rate is that he often needs to be paired with another legend to make the most out of his abilities.

The kit that he boasts of is very situational, meaning it’s not always easy to use to its fullest potential. The Totem, his ultimate, can prove to be a great tool to escape difficult combat scenarios and also aid to victory in the end.

John Larson, one of the designers leading balance at Respawn Entertainment, responded.

“We know his pick rate is low,” he explained, “and we’re motivated to do his thematic design justice with rewarding gameplay.”

He even joked about his heirloom saying, “Unfortunately his heirloom already came out so we don’t have much incentive to buff him,” (this is not to be taken seriously, of course).

Although everything is still unclear about how the developers are going to overhaul Revenant, the changes they are going to make will surely look promising.

The pick rate fate also depends on the community and how they are going to welcome the changes. In case the character does get a rework and the players like it, the legend’s pick rate will surely spike.

At the time of writing, there’s no concrete timeline on when Revenant changes are going to arrive. We will update as soon as new information from the studio comes up, so make sure to check back regularly.