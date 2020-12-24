Logo
Apex Legends dev hints at Hemlok nerf after community backlash

Published: 24/Dec/2020 14:34

by Jacob Hale
Hemlok Apex Legends on Olympus Season 7 map
An Apex Legends developer has hinted at a major change coming to the game, with the Hemlok burst assault rifle possibly being nerfed in the near future.

When Season 7 launched in November, there were a number of balancing and weapon tuning changes. The L-STAR and Havoc received buffs, while the Hemlok and Triple Take were nerfed — though there’s still a common belief that the Hemlok is a bit too powerful.

While recoil was increased in the Season 7 update, and the headshot multiplier was reduced, players are still finding themselves obliterated by the AR, especially when it’s fully stacked out.

After small YouTuber and Apex Legends content creator SoaR Kobi said that the Hemlok meta has “got to go,” one of the producers at developer Respawn gave a very clear hint at what was to come.

While there has been plenty of discussion around the state of the Hemlok in recent months, and it has received nerfs in that time, there is still a lot of belief that it needs bringing down a peg or two to be in line with the other Apex Legends assault rifles.

After another streamer tagged Respawn producer Josh Medina in Kobi’s tweet, asking if he “got us” with fixing the Hemlok meta, Medina’s response was short, but very clear.

“Yessir,” he said to NoobKingSmith, indicating that yet another Hemlok nerf is on the way, and it might settle the issue once and for all.

Of course, weapon balancing at this level must be very difficult, so hopefully we won’t see the Hemlok nerfed into the ground, but brought more in line with the rest of its class and we don’t fall at the hands of a Hemlok as much.

It’s unclear when this nerf could potentially happen, though. The tweet suggests it’s in the works, so it could be coming soon, but the Season 8 update isn’t expected until early February.

Whether the nerf comes before then is a mystery, but players will be hoping so.

Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC?

Published: 23/Dec/2020 20:09

by Alan Bernal
apex legends cross progression
Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have brought Apex Legends to virtually every platform under the sun, making many wonder if the developers would also add cross-progression to the game.

Apex launched in February of 2019, and players have since poured thousands of hours in the Arena, collecting everything from banners, cosmetics, gun charms, and much more. Since the battle royale is now gracing everything from Steam to the Nintendo Switch, cross-progression saves are something many people are interested in for Apex.

Cross progression lets people connect their accounts across platforms. This gives people the ability to seamlessly access their unlocked content from one console to the next.

The feature has been somewhat applied to Apex Legends, giving community members a taste of how convenient it could actually be in its application.

apex legends nintendo switch cross progression
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players have been asking for cross progression well before it migrated to Steam and Switch.

Does Apex Legends have cross progression?

At the moment, Respawn haven’t found a way to introduce cross-progression into their battle royale. There is a semblance of such a feature between Origin users and the recently released Steam version of Apex Legends.

The devs consider the two online marketplaces individual platforms, but not the same can be said for the PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox lineup of consoles.

Respawn said that it was “easier (to implement cross-progression) with Steam because it’s at launch,” unlike merging saves between Xbox and PlayStation accounts seeing as “users may have multiple accounts to merge or use,” according to Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier.

This is a glaring omission for one of the most popular battle royales on the market. And it isn’t lost on the developers, either.

apex legends steam
Respawn Entertainment
Cross progression is somewhat available in Apex Legends for Steam and Origin.

When will cross-progression come to Apex Legends?

Respawn have touched the topic on a number of occasions, and it’s becoming more and more promising that, one day, Apex Legends will have cross-progression to make the switch between platforms easier for players.

Back in late November, Respawn Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded to a request for it: “We hear you, and know that people want it. I want it too. We can’t talk about anything that hasn’t been announced though, sorry.”

You can be sure that the Apex Legends developers are going to look at the best way to broadly implement cross-progression across all major platforms, but only time will tell when it’ll actually come.