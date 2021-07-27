Apex Legends dev responds to fears that new Legend Seer will be overpowered

Apex Legends Emergence is nearly upon us, but fans are concerned that new Season 10 Legend, Seer, will be overpowered. Thankfully, one dev has assured us otherwise.

As Apex Legends’ ninth season, Legacy, comes to a close, Emergence has everyone on the edge of their seats. From the changes to iconic map World’s Edge to a brand-new weapon in the form of the Rampage LMG, this season is set to seriously shake up the Apex Games.

At the forefront of the new update is Seer, the mysterious new Legend whose tragic tale and stunning new abilities have players excited to get their hands on the title’s latest addition.

With every new character, though, comes a degree of skepticism over their balancing, but thankfully Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein has put fans concerns to bed.

Apex Legends Seer abilities under fire

Seer’s collection of abilities are certainly a very cool new look for Apex, but some fans have concerns over the power of his Tactical. Entitled “Focus of Attention,” on the surface it appears to be an empowered version of Bloodhound’s “Eye of the Allfather.”

Described as “Seer releases several minidrones and after a delay they mark all enemies in front of him, interrupting their use of healing items/revives and revealing their locations and health to Seer and his allies for eight seconds,” the interruption of restorative items is what fans are most concerned about.

Thankfully, Klein is on the case. “One important detail that I think we don’t talk about enough yet is that Seer’s tactical is super high precision,” he writes. “Bloodhound’s scan blankets an entire POI; Seer is much more like a sniper rifle (it’s a tunnel about big enough for one legend.)

“So actually hitting the thing is really hard and there’s play for the enemy to dodge (you get plenty of warning). If you DO get hit though, you’re revealed for a real long time.”

He also addresses concerns over Seer’s silencing abilities, something that anyone who has ever gone up against a Revenant knows can be a gamechanger.

“The silence lasts about a second or so. It’s meant to be an interrupt, not like a forever silence like Revenant,” he notes.

To quell any further concerns, Respawn’s John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson also addressed the situation on Reddit. “That’s what I’m here for. If Rampage or Seer are busted out the gate, we adjust quickly with a hotfix,” he assures fans.

With Seer set to make his debut on August 3, players will be desperate to get their hands on this elusive new Legend.