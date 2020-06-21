Apex Legends dev confirms Wraith changes are coming in next update

Apex Legends developer Jason McCord has confirmed that Wraith is in for some changes once the Lost Treasures Collection Event update rolls out on June 23.

Ever since Apex Legends went live in February of 2019, Wraith has been one of the most-used and popular characters. The Interdimensional Skirmisher has been the source of inspiration for plenty of cosplays and incredible skin concepts, and, most importantly of all, can usually be found in the winner’s circle after a game.

However, with the Lost Treasures Collection Event update almost upon us, the battle royale is set to receive a bit of a shake-up. Developers have confirmed that Lifeline will be reworked and Octane will be tweaked, and now it’s been confirmed that Wraith will join them in being tweaked.

Advertisement

The confirmation came after fans were quizzing Jason McCord, Design Director on Apex Legends, about which characters would receive tweaks. While he remained pretty quiet on a few, pointing towards the upcoming patch notes, he did answer a question on Wraith.

“Some tweaks to her kit, yes,” McCord replied to a question about a potential buff to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Despite being pressed for a follow-up, the dev didn’t anything else outside of “look for patch notes before the event goes live.”

Advertisement

But, crucially, McCord doesn't state whether they will be a buff, nerf, or maybe sideways change to her abilities. Currently, Wraith is already by far the most popular Legend, so a buff would be surprising.

Some tweaks to her kit, yes. Look for patch notes before the event goes live. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 20, 2020

Of course, the “kit” that McCord is referring to is just Wraith’s abilities. With a change in the offing, it could be anything from an tweak to the time she has to run with the void, an addition to her Voices from the Void sounds, or a change to the cooldown on her ultimate.

Overall, Wraith’s change might not as significant as Lifeline, who McCord himself confirmed would be able to revive two downed teammates at once when her rework goes live. However, Wraith mains will just have to wait and see what comes from the Lost Treasures update.