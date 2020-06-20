Apex Legends dev reveals biggest benefit to new Lifeline rework

Apex Legends developer Jason McCord has confirmed that Lifeline will be able to revive two players at once after her rework goes live in-game.

At the recent EA Play event, Respawn Entertainment dropped a slew of Apex Legends news – including the long-awaited announcement of crossplay, the all-new Lost Treasures event, the arrival of Apex on Steam, and a rework to Lifeline’s abilities.

The Combat Medic has been a Legend that players have been begging to see improved, and in the new teaser, it showed that her D.O.C. Heal Drone was reviving a teammate while she continued fighting with a gang of enemies. That sent some fans' imaginations running wild, dreaming of pulling off two separate revives at once.

Advertisement

Plenty of fans put the question to McCord to Twitter, simply by asking something along the lines of, 'will Lifeline be able to revive two players at once?' One with the D.O.C. Heal Drone and one by her going over and reviving them as normal?

Read More: Mirage Heirloom set revealed for Apex Legends Lost Treasures event

Well, the Design Director of Apex Legends, confirmed that would, indeed, be the case following Lifeline’s update. He responded to one fan with a simple “Yup!” Though, he didn’t confirm anything else about her changes from the follow-up questions.

Advertisement

Yup! — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 19, 2020

With the support Legend being able to revive two teammates at once, it’s not out of the question that one could take a little bit longer than the other – or, even, one wouldn’t have her protective shield as normal.

But, Lifeline is meant to be a support Legend after all – the only of her kind – and so it wouldn't be surprising if the revives are just as fast and backed up by the shield.

Whichever way Respawn decides to balance it, we’ll find out when they reveal their full patch notes for the Lost Treasures event, which is set to launch on Tuesday, June 23 and run through July 7. There are also changes in the offing for Octane, so there could also be a few slight buffs and nerfs for a wider selection of Legends.