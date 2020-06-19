Apex Legends devs confirm Octane changes coming in future update

Respawn Developer Daniel Klein has revealed that major changes will soon be coming to Octane in Apex Legends, in hopes of bringing the character to a healthier state, in-game.

Octane has been quite a popular pick in Apex Legends since his release all the way back in Season 1, however, many fans of the High-Speed Daredevil have called for buffs to keep him competitive with some of the other top characters, like Wraith.

Respawn developers have previously decided against changes, such as movement buffs, for Octane, instead just sharing their plans to find alternative ways to rework or buff the Legend and make him more viable.

Following some of the Apex Legends changes that were revealed at the EA Play event, such as a Lifeline ability rework, many Octane mains felt as if they were left out after little was shared about their favorite character.

However, Respawn Entertainment designer Daniel Klein finally confirmed in a June 18 Reddit discussion post about the event, that they have some plans for the adrenaline-based Legend in one of their future updates.

The Apex Legends dev explained that they have been working on changes for Octane and revealed their commitment to bringing him to a healthy state, by claiming that if the first set of buffs don't balance the character, they will follow up with even more of a boost.

"We've got something planned for Octane as well! We'll have to see if it's enough, and if it isn't, we'll follow up with more," Klein revealed.

Although he confirmed that a rework or buff is on the way, the designer admitted that the speedster was in "such a weird spot," adding that while his pick rate was among the highest, his win rate was extremely low and that they were working on a solution to balance it.

"I think we can only push individual encounter win rate ("selfish" power) so much further before it becomes frustrating to fight him." he explained, "We gotta figure out ways for him to help his squad win. We'll see how this buff does."

After many fans were curious about what exact changes they can expect to see with Octane, Klein followed up by stating that he would not be revealing any specifics, and players would just have to wait a bit longer to find out.