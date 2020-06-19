The hype is building for Apex Legends’ all-new collection event – Lost Treasures – and a bunch of new cosmetics have been revealed alongside the event prize track.

During EA Play 2020, Respawn Entertainment dropped a slew of Apex Legends news, including the confirmation of crossplay, a rework for Lifeline, a cosmetic for Mirage, and the upcoming collection event – Lost Treasures.

The event, was which leaked with the initial name of ‘Treasure Hunter’ back on June 5, is set to give Crypto a town takeover and add a new limited-time mode. On top of that, there are going to be 24 themed cosmetics with Respawn revealing a few already.

In their post about the new event, the developers revealed that the collection event Prize Track – which proved pretty popular in the System Override event – will be making its return. Just like daily challenges, you score points and rank up your track for free rewards.

Included in the track are two weapons skins, a gun charm, and a new skin for Pathfinder. There are also plenty of XP bonuses, and trackers that can be used on your card for the different legends.

All of the event cosmetics will be available to be purchased from the store via event themed Apex Packs or directly in the legends tab for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals.

On top of that, there will also be a Special Offers tab for seven other cosmetics that will each cost 500 Apex Coins. These include skins for Octane and Bloodhound, skins for the Devotion and RE-45, and three charms.

Crypto, Loba, and Revenant were all put into the spotlight with the announcement of the event with their brand-new, gold-themed skins being highlighted.

Lost Treasures will get underway on Tuesday, June 23, which also marks the start of the loot vaults opening, and run through July 7.

Once it launches, there should be a few legends changes on top of the Lifeline rework, so be sure to keep an eye out for some patch notes.