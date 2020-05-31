Most popular Legends in Apex Legends Season 5 revealed

New Apex Legends stats have revealed the most popular Legends to use in season five – and it is fair to say that Loba hasn’t quite shaken up the meta just yet.

With the start of any new Apex Legends season, Respawn Entertainment has the chance to make some sweeping changes. The devs usually add a new legend as well as nerfs and buffs for the other characters that have been around for a while.

Even though long time players have built up their favorite legends to use, when a new character drop, they usually see a bump in usage as everyone wants to get to grips with them. However, it appears as if Loba hasn’t yet broken through as one of the top-picked legends in-game.

According to stats from DreamTeam.gg, Wraith is still the most popular legend to use in season five across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Pathfinder and Lifeline come in second and third place with 10.56% and 8.73% usage rates respectively.

As for the other end of the scale, Revenant, who was introduced back in season four, ranks as the least used hero. The synthetic nightmare has a measly 2.63% usage rate – meaning it is pretty rare to see him running around either Kings Canyon or World’s Edge.

As for Loba, according to stats produced by Apex Tracker, the new legend apparently fits right in with the least played characters – ranking just above Crypto in their findings.

Despite receiving a pretty significant buff, Mirage still hasn't broken into the topmost played legends. According to Apex Tracker, his 5.2% usage rate is fourth-worst, though on DreamTeam, he moves up a spot and has a 6.28% usage rate on PC.

Obviously, these rankings don’t represent the most powerful legends in-game – but purely the most popular ones up to now in season five.

As ever, even if your favorite legend isn’t as popular as other if you’re comfortable with playing as them then you’re pretty much set. Unless they receive some sort of nerf in the coming weeks, that is.