Apex Legends dev confirms Gibraltar gun shield changes coming

Published: 26/Jan/2021 0:30

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends devs at Respawn have confirmed that Gibraltar will be getting a change to his Gun Shield, which will hopefully fix the biggest problem players have with facing the legend at the moment: bleedthrough.

Gibraltar is basically the tank of Apex Legends, with a big Dome shield for his teammates and a smaller “Gun Shield” that appears when he aims down sights for himself.

Obviously, these make him tougher to take down in a fight, but the trade-off being he has one of the largest hitboxes in the game. A lot of players have complained quite a bit about one thing Gibby’s shield lacks – damage bleedthrough.

Now, Respawn has announced they’ll finally be adding the interaction in an update sometime after the start of Season 8. If you’re confused on what bleedthrough actually is, don’t worry, as we’ll explain it all right here.

What is Bleedthrough in Apex Legends?

Shields in Apex Legends use bleedthrough, but Gibraltar’s Gun Shield does not.

Bleedthrough refers to the transfer of damage to the target after a shield has been destroyed. Take any level of armor you can find in Apex, for example. Say you have 50 armor: If you take over 50 damage with one shot, that remaining damage doesn’t just go away. Instead, it transfers to your base health pool.

Gibraltar’s Gun Shield doesn’t work this way. Instead of transferring damage over, it does make it disappear. This means you can have just 1HP left on your shield, and negate the full damage of an incoming shot.

This might seem like a minor detail, but it definitely makes Gibraltar much tougher to take down during a gunfight and has been a significant annoyance to non-Gibby mains for a while. Thankfully, Respawn seems to have a plan to fix it.

While the updates won’t make it in time for the Season 8 update, Respawn dev JayBiebs did reveal two major changes coming for the legend in a post on the game’s subreddit.

“Bleedthrough and damage counting towards stats/evo to mitigate some of the shield economy difference in poking engagements against Gib,” they wrote. “We really wanted to get the gun shield change in for 8.0. But we discovered a bug in how damage is registered by the gun shield with single projectile vs. multi-projective weapons.”

Exactly when the update will happen remains to be seen, but from the comment, it seems devs are pretty far along with the updates – so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it arrive a week or two after Season 8 begins.

Respawn responds to Apex Legends bug that makes grenades easy to block

Published: 25/Jan/2021 23:19

by Alan Bernal
octane lifeline apex legends
The Apex Legends community have been reeling from a bug that makes everything from Arc Stars to Frag Grenades useless with the help of a hand trick, and the team at Respawn have weighed in.

Throwables in Apex have myriad uses in all stages of a match. That’s why many were surprised to see a few clips going viral showing people blocking damage from incoming grenades.

It’s a tricky tactic to pull off but if you’re fast enough, you can negate the blast from the items by simply throwing down an item from the inventory directly in front of or on it.

Apex players have been able to craft and experiment with different playstyles based on the small leniencies that the game provides, but this one is not something the developers had in mind.

You can actually block arc stars with any item (even an arc star) from apexlegends

Clips from pro player Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano and more show how easy it is to block grenades, and the community has for the most part enjoyed seeing the strange interaction unfold.

But getting into the nitty-gritty of what’s actually being seen, Design Director at Respawn Entertainment Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord explained what was happening in the video and said it obviously isn’t an intended feature.

“Grenades can be blocked by small bits of geo, but yeah, this isn’t intended,” he said. “Just a side effect that hasn’t been caught yet, looks like.”

The Respawn boss made it clear that while the bug is repeatable, it’s not something that the wider community can expect to be a long-standing feature in the battle royale.

Like previously mentioned, the use of Thermites, Frags, and Arc Stars are too robust in the Apex Games to have a game mechanic easily cancel out their effectiveness.

As such, Apex players can expect a patch for this to come through either by the February 2 patch that’ll introduce Fuse or sometime after.

If things really start to go off the rails with people blocking grenades, then Respawn could always issue a small hotfix to directly address the glitch before then, however there has not been an indication of it being that pressing just yet.