Apex Legends devs reveal all bug fixes coming next patch - Dexerto

Apex Legends devs have revealed a complete list of bug fixes that will be implemented next patch, and there’s a very long list to check out. Hopefully, these changes will iron out some of the major issues in-game and improve the user experience overall.

As with any online title, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches that pop-up in-game. While some can be incredibly funny and entertaining, others can simply ruin the gameplay experience completely.

With new content being added to the game regularly, Respawn is constantly looking to iron out as many glitches as possible whenever they can. This especially the case right now, following the Season 8 update where players are experiencing a number of issues in-game.

Luckily, the developers have released a list of all the bug fixes coming in an upcoming hotfix on Monday, March 15.

Apex Legends bug fixes coming in March hotfix

Rather than just leaving players in the dark, Respawn devs have revealed exactly what bug fixes are coming in the next patch. Although a lot of these fixes focus on minor issues, some will be extremely significant for players experiencing crashes or in-game issues.

So, without further ado, here’s everything that’s being fixed next patch:

Game Session leaks fixed

LOC – DE/RU -SWITCH – Line breaks in menu fixed when selecting game modes

Loba bracelet will now work on Retail generators

Bangalore Heirloom performing SFX fixed

Heat Shield infinite uses exploit fixed

Overlaps and cuts offs in Ranked League Menus fixed

Club tag issue fixed for respawning players

Epic “Woad Warrior” Wraith skin textures fixed

Legendary War Path skin texture fixed when interacting with Survey Beacons

Chaos Theory Bloodhound Skin gloves texture fixed in 1st person view

Lifeline Mic Check skin collision issues resolved

Wraith’s “Queen’s Guard” texture issues fixed

Bloodhound Sacred Gate crashing error fixed

Bloodhound’s “Royal Livery” and Octane “Oni’s Shadow” skin textures fixed

Server Error – netadr_t::ToString fixed

Switch: GPU crash issues resolved while rolling matches

“gamemodes/sh_gamemode_second_chance.nut error resolved

Text integration added for Gamepad Menu

Console: “Electric Blue” skin textures fixed

Fur lining texture on Bloodhound’s “Going Dark” skin fixed

GeForce Now infinite loading issues fixed

Octane’s Skydive Emote “Fidget Spinner” preview now available when inspected on XB1

PIN events added to Battlepass to track missing rewards

Heat Shield audio issues fixed

Script Error issue fixed

Toggle fire option issues fixed

Target acquisition improved

Switch: Audio improvements

Flickering textures in-game improved

Charm names and Armory Icons corrected on Switch

When will these bug fixes be added to Apex Legends?

Of course, it’s exciting to know these changes are on their way, but when can we expect to see them in-game? The devs have confirmed their plan to push the patch out on Monday, March 15.

We're working on a hotfix to address several issues that will hopefully go out Monday morning. Here is a list of what's in the patch so far. More fixes coming after this but sharing what's next. Some items redacted because they're for content that has not been turned on yet. pic.twitter.com/LQEAo3jkOS — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) March 10, 2021

Luckily, this means we don’t have to wait too long for these changes to be added to the game.

As expected, a lot of the issues are directly fixing problems found on the Switch version of the game, which was only released recently.

Some of the skins listed also aren’t available in-game yet, but they verify data mined skins that were leaked.

Let’s hope these changes provide players with some useful fixes that noticeably improve the gameplay experience as a whole.