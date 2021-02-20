Frustrating Apex Legends bug prevents players from looting death boxes

A bizarre new bug has appeared in Apex Legends that apparently prevents players from grabbing anything out of death boxes, and the community isn’t happy about the game-breaking glitch.
Apex Legends Season 8 released on February 2, and introduced the 30-30 Repeater rifle, an Obliterated Kings Canyon map update, and the game’s newest Legend: Walter Fitzroy, more commonly known as Fuse.
Reports of the game’s latest bug started to appear on the Apex Legends subreddit on February 19, and quickly spread like wildfire. Players from all platforms shared that they are unable to loot death boxes: a bug that has some truly game-breaking potential.
Apex Legends streamer PVPX shared his own encounter with the death box bug.
The game’s subreddit has been flooded with reports of the bug across PC and consoles, in both the ranked and casual playlists. “Nobody can loot from death boxes and everyone on my teams that I’ve talked to have that same problem,” one user reported.
In addition to written reports of the issue, many players shared video evidence as well. In one user’s post, they attempted to loot several attachments for their R-99 SMG, but the items either briefly disappeared and then went straight back to the death box, or simply never moved at all.
Apex Legends content creator Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore shared a clip of his own encounter with the bug during a Predator Ranked match — potentially the worst possible time for this issue to pop up. In the clip, he tried looting an enemy death box then realized that none of the items were actually picked up. “Is the server crashing?” he asked, then exclaimed, “I can’t loot the body!”
“It’s just disappearing, the loot is disappearing when you loot it,” PVPX continued. When his teammate and fellow pro Haris ‘Hodsic’ Hodzic tried to loot the death box, he ran into the same issue and confirmed “I can’t even loot it [either].”
Any game — especially complex battle royales like Apex — are bound to have their fair share of bugs, but picking up items from defeated enemies is a core part of any BR experience, and being unable to do so can quite literally break the gameplay loop entirely.
While players have reported issues with looting from death boxes, ground loot appears to be unaffected by this particular glitch, so players can still equip themselves with items found outside of death boxes (although this limitation still severely impacts the flow of the game).
The death box looting bug is not listed on the official Apex Legends Trello board at the time of writing, but with such a serious bug affecting so many players it’s only a matter of time before Respawn identifies the issue and pushes out a fix to stop the problem from occurring.
You hear their voices every day in-game, and their voicelines become synonymous with their characters, but who are the real people behind the Apex Legends roster? Here are all the Apex voice actors, and some other things you might recognize them from.
Technically, the first actor on the list isn’t actually the voice of a Legend. But, Fazal is probably the most common voice in the game. You’ll hear her throughout the match, keeping you up to date on the movements of the ring, and announcing who the champion squad is, kill leaders and more.
Zehra also voiced the Pathfinder Town Takeover, with all those quirky lines about fighting in the ring.
Bangalore: Erica Luttrell
Bangalore’s voice actor is featured in a number video games.
One of the original cast, Eric Luttrell is the voice of Bangalore in Apex Legends. She is a Canadian, and her sister Rachel is also an accomplished actor. Erica has featured in other games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Twin Mirror, Star Wars: Squadrons, The Last of Us: Part II, and Fallout 76, among many others.
You may also recognize her from some on-screen roles, including HBO’s Westworld, or as Claire Rayburn in Salvation.
Bloodhound: Allegra Clark
Allegra Clark’s voice is heavily modulated to get the final sound for Bloodhound.
Bloodhound’s voice actor, Allegra Clark, is one of the voices which might at first be unrecognizable. There are a number of effects applied to the voice recordings to achieve the metallic, grainy sound of Bloodhound’s voice, as they speak through their mask.
Allegra Clark is also a voice actor with a number of other video game credits, including the wildly popular Genshin Impact. Other credits include Dragon Age: Inquisition, where Allegra plays Josephine Montilyet, Star Wars: Squadrons, World of Warcraft and more.
Caustic: JB Blanc
JB Blanc plays the deadly scientist Caustic.
JB Blanc is another accomplished actor with roles in many video games, movies, and TV shows. In Apex Legends, he plays Dr Nox, better known as Caustic.
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans may recognize him as Dr. Barry Goodman. He’s also featured in Respawn’s other recent release, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, where he plays Prauf, friend of Cal Kestis at the opening of the game. Other game roles include Legends of Runeterra, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Mortal Kombat II, and Diablo III.
One of the DLC Legends, Johnny Young voices Crypto, who launched with Season 3. Johnny is an avid Apex player himself and had to keep the role a secret even from his squad of teammates, before the reveal. He’s a content creator too, who streams on Twitch and has a popular YouTube channel, with almost 100,000 subscribers.
Young has had other roles in video games, including World War Z and Medal of Honor.
Fuse: Ben Prendergast
The new Season 8 Legend, Fuse, is voice by Australian Ben Prendergast.
For the first Australian Legend, Respawn recruited real-life Aussie Benjamin Prendergast. We spoke to Ben just before Season 8 launched, and he told us all about how he got the role, and that he’s a big Apex player too. He started to play as soon as he got the audition and hasn’t stopped since. You can also catch him streaming on Twitch.
He’s featured in a bunch of other games too, including Hades, Fallout, Star Wars Resistance, and more. He’s also worked on-screen and on-stage, in shows like Preacher and Frontier.
Richmond is a veteran actor, both on-screen and voice.
The voice of Gibraltar is none other than Branscombe Richmond. For a character like Gibraltar, a South Pacific islander, he requires a very particular voice. Richmond himself has English, Native American, Native Hawaiian, French, French Polynesian, Spanish, and Portuguese roots – an incredible array.
Unlike many of the other Apex Legends voice actors, Richmond hasn’t featured in quite as many video games. He has been in a variety of movies and TV shows, starting his career in the mid-1970s. He’s perhaps best-known for his role in The Scorpion King, and has featured in shows like The A-Team and Walker, Texas Ranger.
Horizon: Elle Newlands
Horizon’s voice actor, Elle Newlands, cosplayed as her own character.
The Season 7 Legend, Horizon, is voiced by Scottish actor Elle Newlands. Although born and raised in Scotland, Newlands now lives in California.
You may not have realized it was her when playing other games when she doesn’t use her own accent, but Newlands is featured in countless video games, including Doom Eternal, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Bioshock: Infinite, Skyrim, Halo 4, and Assassin’s Creed 3.
Lifeline: Mela Lee
Mela Lee is responsible for the iconic “Mozambique here” voiceline.
From the original cast, Lifeline’s voice actor Mela Lee is to thank for some of the most iconic Apex Legends lines. Classics such as “Mozambique here” are brought to life by Lee.
Other games you may have heard Mela include Mortal Kombat 11 (as Jade), Pokemon Masters, and as Tiki in Fire Emblem and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Mela Lee has also done voice-over work for many TV shows, including Avengers Assemble.
Loba: Fryda Wolff
Coincidentally, Loba translates as “Wolf”
Loba was one of the most exciting new characters when she was added in Season 5, and the voice behind the classy thief is Fryda Wolff, a Las Vegas native with Mexican roots. Her mother was from Mexico, and so Fryda can also speak fluent Mexican-Spanish. In the game, Loba’s father is Portuguese.
Other games Fryda Wolff is featured in include Cyberpunk 2077 (Carol), Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Just Cause 4, and two Call of Duty games.
Fun fact: According to IMDB, Wolff is the second-cousin of Mexican director Alejandro Andrade – Loba’s surname is also Andrade.
Mirage: Roger Craig Smith
Mirage’s voice actor, Roger Craig Smith, has voiced some of the biggest roles in gaming.
The voice of Mirage, Roger Craig Smith is a true icon of the voice acting world. Some of his notable roles include Ezio from Assassin’s Creed, Chris Redfield in Resident Evil, Captain America, and many more. His most iconic role though, is probably as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog – a role he played for over 10 years until his run ended in 2021.
Smith actually began his career in stand-up comedy, but his voice is so versatile and crisp, he’s been called upon to voice lots of roles in countless games and movies.
Octane: Nicolas Roye
Nicolas Roye voices the first-ever post-launch Legend, Octane.
Apex Legends’ first post-launch Legend, Octane, is voiced by Nicolas Roye. Nicolas is a Jersey native but was born to Spanish and Italian parents. The majority of his acting career has been in voice work, although has had parts in TV shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Without a Trace, and CSI.
Halo fans will get to hear more of Nicolas, sounding very Octane-like, when Halo Infinte releases, as he plays the Pilot traveling with the Master Chief. Roye also voices multiple characters in Cyberpunk 2077, and other games including Marvel’s Avengers, Resident Evil: Resistance, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Horizon Zero Dawn, and the Mafia series.
Pathfinder: Chris Edgerly
Chris Edgerly plays a robot better than anyone.
Voicing a friendly robot is no easy task, but veteran voice actor Chris Edgerly knows the trick. Like Roger Craig Smith, Edgerly has a long list of impressive voice acting credits.
One of the roles he’s most known for, outside of Apex Legends, is voicing a variety of characters on The Simpsons. In video games, Edgerly has featured in The Amazing Spider-man 2, Halo, the Kingdom Hearts series, and various voices in Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Mass Effect.
Rampart: Anjali Bhimani
The Season 6 Legend, Rampart, is played by Anjali Bhimani.
Rampart, Apex Legends’ Season 6 Legend, is voice by Anjali Bhimani. A versatile actor, Bhimani performs stage, TV, movies, and many other games. The Indian-American has actually appeared more on-screen than in video games, but you may also recognize her as the voice of Symmetra in Overwatch.
Some of her notable TV roles include Nina Patel on Modern Family, S.W.A.T., The Sopranos, Grace and Frankie, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Law and Order: SVU.
Revenant: Darin De Paul
Like Rampart’s voice actor, Darin is also a character in Overwatch.
Another accomplished voice actor, Revenant is voiced by Darin De Paul. Overwatch players will be familiar with his voice as Reinhardt, but, much like Bloodhound, Revenant’s voice is heavily modulated.
Other roles include Emperor Calus in Destiny 2, Jonah Jameson in Spider-man, Hulk in Avengers, and Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Fun fact: Darin De Paul also voiced Forge, the Legend that was killed by Revenant, who then took Forge’s place in the Apex Games.
Wattson: Justine Huxley
Justine does a french accent for Wattson, but she’s an LA native.
Justine Huxley is the voice actor for Wattson in Apex Legends. Introduced in Season 2, Wattson’s character, real name Natalie Paquette, is French, but Huxley is not, and instead pulls off a very convincing accent.
Other games Huxley has featured in include Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V (both times voicing pedestrian dialogue), Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Huxley also completed voice work in the anime series Sword Art Online in 2020.
Wraith: Shantel VanSanten
Shantel is a popular TV actor as well as voice acting.
Wraith‘s voice actor in Apex Legends in Shantel VanSanten. Better known for her work in TV, VanSanten doesn’t have as many video game roles as many of the other Legends. In fact, Apex was her first part in a video game.
You may recognize Shantel from any number of popular shows, including One Tree Hill, Shooter, The Boys, The Flash, For All Mankind, and The Messengers. Shantel also played Lori in The Final Destination (2009).