Apex Legends “bot” exposed for boosting levels in Arenas

Arenas isn’t the most popular game mode in Apex Legends, and it’s at the point where “bots” have been spotted running around in the mode to boost the level on their account.

Arenas has been in Apex Legends for a while now, and the game mode hasn’t gained a whole lot of traction since its release. Some players have even rated it “0/10” as a game mode.

The community sentiment for the current state of arenas hasn’t been particularly great as of late, with a recent post accusing Apex Legends devs of abandoning the mode gaining some traction on reddit.

Now, it seems that some players have figured out how to dodge AFK detection and put “bots” in the mode purely to grind for levels on their account.

Apex Legends bots found in Arena mode

Hitting level 20 to access ranked requires quite a bit of time for players, making it more difficult for smurf accounts to make their way into competitive matchmaking.

Along with the other reasons you’d want to level up your account for the per-level rewards, bots have been spotted in Arenas that are trying to grind out levels to get access to ranked games.

While it’s hard to confirm that these players are bots, it’s a pretty safe assumption that the Bangalore jumping around and interacting with nothing isn’t a real player.

Commenters on this post pointed out that this is likely a smurf or cheater leveling out an account to play ranked with a macro set up to avoid automatic AFK detection from the game.

Arenas is of particular note because it not only gives more XP for when you’re dying and doing nothing, it also doesn’t attach players to each other upon dropping and lacks long periods of downtime like the typical BR mode. A player using a bot is a bit harder to spot and report in Arenas.