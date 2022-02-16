Apex Legends Bloodhound Prestige skin bug makes it impossible to level up

Apex Legends most expensive skin to acquire is unfortunately bugged right out of the gate, as players are finding various issues trying to level up the new Prestige Bloodhound skin to its 2nd and 3rd tiers.

Respawn has introduced the brand new Prestige skin system in Season 12, to a controversial reception from players. Because the skin is only unlockable after completing the entire Anniversary Collection event, it effectively costs approximately $160 to get.

The $160 will of course also get you 24 other Legend and weapon skins too, but even if all you’re interested in is this Prestige Bloodhound skin, you have to splash the cash.

Once the skin is unlocked though, you can then grind it out by getting damage in-game while playing as Bloodhound, which will unlock a tiers 2 and 3, with color changes to the skin – or at least it should. Unfortunately, this challenge’s progress is broken.

Quickly after the skin was available, players who had enough Apex coins (or just bought lots) unlocked tier 1 of the skin and immediately started work on the damage challenge. But, there were problems right out the gate.

Some players have reported that damage did not start to accrue towards the 30,000 damage required until after they had restarted their game completely. But, even after a restart, progress on the challenge can be randomly reset. Some players believe this happens if you play a battle royale match, then an arenas match.

“I play a couple of games, the tracker counts, I check again and it’s back to 0,” one player explained. Another said, “I am having the same issue, I had around 4k damage and it went back to 0. I played another game got around 2k damage but the tracker didn’t change from 0.”

Apex Legends content creator KralRindo reported that their damage was reset from 18,000 back to zero.

it looks like there is a glitch that resets bloodhound skin challenge, I had 18k damage and it's just… gone pic.twitter.com/7orYwDBUUR — KralRindo (@kralrindo) February 16, 2022

Respawn responds to bugged Prestige skin

The good news is that Respawn is aware of the issue and working on a fix – the bad news is that the damage resets players have been experiencing are permanent, and can’t be reverted.

“So, the reset is, unfortunately, ‘permanent’,” the Respawn dev said on Reddit. “It will not recover. BUT I’m trying to work through some options about how we might restore your progress. I got the fix for the core issue in today and hoping to get it out “soon.” Now I’m thinking through what options we have to UNf**k this for all of you who lost progress.”

Players will have to hold tight for a fix, and in the meantime, it might not be worth trying to rank up the Prestige skin.