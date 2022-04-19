10 best Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends

Bloodhound has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of their cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Out of all the Recon characters in Apex Legends, Bloodhound stands out from the crowd as the most popular in Season 12 with a 9.9% pick rate.

Sitting just behind Wraith and Octane in popularity, Bloodhound is the perfect Legend for those who enjoy tracking down opponents and taking gunfights on their terms.

Despite being a powerful choice in Defiance, Bloodhound isn’t an easy Legend to master. Not only that, picking a skin for the deadly hunter is always difficult, as they have some of the most impressive cosmetics on the roster.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Technological Tracker, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Bloodhound.

Top 10 best skins for Bloodhound

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Niflheim Hundr

Niflheim Hundr Bloodhound appeared in the store with the ‘Old Ways New Dawn’ Bloodhound lore event in October of 2021 and was available for 1,000 Apex Coins.

9. Wicked Harvest

Wicked Harvest Bloodhound was originally part of the ‘Tortured Souls’ bundle which could be bought during the Fight or Fright 2020 Event for 6,000 Apex Coins.

8. The Intimidator

Intimidator Bloodhound was part of the Bloodhound Edition Bundle that was available for $19.99.

7. Hunter’s Moon

Hunter’s Moon Bloodhound was part of the Season 8 Anniversary event back in 2021 and was also available during the Lunar New Year sale in 2022 as a bundle for 2,500 Apex Coins.

6. Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game Bloodhound was released with the Season 7 Fight Night Collection Event in 2021 where it was available for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 materials.

5. Hunter Within

Hunter Within Bloodhound arrived with the Monster Within event in 2021 and was available in packs and to craft for 2,400 materials.

4. Bloody Buccaneer

Bloody Buccaneer Bloodhound was released with the Raiders Collection event in 2021 and was available to unlock for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Materials.

3. Wise Warrior

Wise Warrior Bloodhound was first introduced in the Old Ways event back in 2020 and made its latest return in the Warriors event in April of 2022 as part of a bundle for 2,150 Apex Coins.

2. Young Blood

Young Blood Bloodhound arrived in The Old Ways Event in 2020 and returned during the Summer Splash sale as part of a bundle for 3,000 Apex Coins.

1. Great Winter

Great Winter Bloodhound requires ‘Imperial Warrior’ and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft. The cosmetic was last available in the store back in December of 2021.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Technological Tracker, Bloodhound. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

