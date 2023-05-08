All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 17: L-Star, Triple-Take, R-99, more

Season 17 for Apex Legends is finally here, and a lot of popular weapons have been adjusted. Here’s a breakdown of every weapon buff and nerf in the latest seasonal update.

With each new season introduced to Apex Legends, the development team seems eager to shake up the previous meta from last season.

Now, Respawn Entertainment has released the official patch notes for the Season 17 update, which brought with it a ton of weapon balance changes.

Notably, underused weapons like L-Star and Triple-Takes were hit with some hefty buffs, while the R-99 had one bullet removed from all magazine sizes. The update also increased the chances of finding gold loot in Vaults but also removed gold weapons from purple cargo bots.

Here’s a full breakdown of every weapon change in the new Season 17 update.

Apex Legends Season 17 buffs and nerfs: Weapon changes

Crate Rotation

L-Star EMG enters the crate

RE-45 returns to the floor

Weapon Crafting Rotation

Alternator SMG enters the crafter

Sentinel enters the crafter

EVA-8 returns to the floor

30-30 Repeater returns to the floor

Gold Weapon Rotation

Flatline, Triple Take, Spitfire, Mastiff, Volt

Loot Spawns

Improved Vault Loot Increased chances of gold loot Added light mags to spawn pool

Improved Cargo Bot Loot Removed small healing items, Mobile Respawn Beacon, White Armor, White Backpack Adjusted Large Healing and Heatshield spawns to allow for more desirable loot spawns Removed gold weapons from purple tier Cargo Bots but increased spawn chance in gold tier



WEAPONS

L-Star EMG [Crate]

Added Disruptor Rounds: 60% damage increase against shields

Base Damage Reduced to 16 (was 17)

Projectiles now have passthrough: 60% damage retained

Projectile growth increased

Improved recoil pattern

Removed barrel

Ammo Stockpile: 324

Reduced VFX brightness when hitting unarmored targets

30-30 Repeater

Projectile size increased when fully charged

Triple Take

Projectile size increased

Improved hipfire spread

Tightened bullet pattern when fully choked

Ammo per shot reduced to 1 (was 3)

Magazines sizes adjusted to match the new ammo costs Purple Mag: Increased to 10 shots (was 9)



R-99 SMG

Removed 1 bullet from base and all magazines No Magazine reduced to 19 (was 20) White Magazine reduced to 21 (was 22) Blue Magazine reduced to 24 (was 25) Purple & Gold magazine reduced to 27 (was 28)



Charge Rifle

Reduced shots per magazine to 3 (was 4)

Reduced spawn rate

For more information on Apex Legends Season 17 – from a first look at the new hero to a full run-through of the ranked changes – check out our Apex Legends news hub.