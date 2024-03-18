Apex Legends pro match ruined as Genburten and ImperialHal get hacked during ALGS

The Apex Legends NA Pro League Finals was ruined after ImperialHal and Genburten were hacked during an ALGS match.

ALGS’ NA Pro League Split 1 is playing out its Finals to qualify the region’s 12 representatives to the Split 1 Playoffs, however, it has been hit with some major setbacks as some of its biggest players being hacked.

DarkZero’s Genburten was the first to be hit with a hack in Game Four, suddenly getting a UI interface on his screen and the ability to see players through walls. And according to the hack interface, Genburten was given an aimbot as well.

Despite DarkZero’s IGL Zer0 asking if he could still play while getting hacked, Genburten didn’t continue, staying inside a room to avoid cheating and subsequently leaving the game.

As Genburten got hacked, his account automatically messaged the lobby, “Apex hacking global series by Destroyer2009 & R4ndom”, with the hackers supposedly announcing themselves. However, he wasn’t the only one to be hacked, as ImperialHal would soon find out.

Once again in a reset-ed Game Four, hacks were given to players — and this time ImperialHal was chosen. As TSM braced themselves for a fight, Hal noticed his aim to be particularly snappy, immediately telling his teammates he had aimbot on.

As TSM took cover in a building, Hal’s teammates Reps and Verhulst could be heard telling him to leave the game. Despite Hal’s insistence to try to play on, it seems the server was promptly shut down by the admins.

Around 15 minutes after the server was shut down, the ALGS admins announced on stream and on Twitter that the NA Finals would be postponed.

“Due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised, we have made the decision to postpone the NA Finals at this time. We will share more information soon.”

Despite the prompt postponement of the matches, the players were less than happy. “EA FIX YOUR F***ING S*** GET A BETTER ANTICHEAT,” Genburten tweeted after the announcement came out.

