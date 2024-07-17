The trophy for the winners of the Apex Legends Global Series South America Split 1 Playoffs in 2022, which was lost in customs, has resurfaced two years later after being purchased at an auction.

A box was put up for action by the Federal Police and was purchased at random by a user known as mrvn__444 on X. After discovering the trophy inside, he tagged event champion Besk9 and asked for financial compensation to have it returned.

Article continues after ad

“We won the 2022 Playoffs and the trophy NEVER arrived,” said Besk9. “Today, we discovered that this guy bought A BOX from the Federal Police at an auction, and the trophy was inside. He won’t return the trophy because that’s his job and he wants to sell it to us… Thanks @PlayApexEsports.”

Besk9 explained the situation further on Reddit, stating that customs had held up the trophy while it was in transport.

Electronic Arts, the company behind Apex Legends, was supposed to pay the customs fee or provide more information about the “product” but failed to do so. As a result, the trophy was put in a box with other items and sold at an auction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A commenter underneath the post shared Besk9’s confusion on the situation, saying, “Lol “we won’t allow this package into our country without further details.” Proceeds to sell the box to someone in the country.”

Mrvn__444 claims that the trophy is embroidered with 24-carat gold, setting a high price due to this feature. However, fellow ALGS Split 1 Playoff winner from the EMEA region, K4SHERA, responded by showcasing his own trophy, revealing that it lacks the quality materials mrvn__444 asserts.

Article continues after ad

Currently, the 2022 ALGS South American trophy is still with mrvn__444 as he awaits an undisclosed sum of money from the players and the organization. At the time of writing, EA has not stepped in to provide support in getting the trophy back.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time there have been issues with ALGS’ distribution of rewards, with $100,000 in prize money being sent to the wrong player at the Esports World Cup.