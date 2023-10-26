Top 10 upcoming anime in Winter 2024

Winter 2024 is on its way with an exciting lineup of new anime — so here’s a list of the top 10 upcoming anime you need to add to your watchlist.

2023 has been an incredible year for anime fans with the releases of several sequels and new series. Whether it’s the new seasons of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, 2023 has brought us a plethora of anime.

This year had a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres. Naturally, the upcoming year cannot fall behind, as a fantastic lineup awaits us.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we bring you a list of the top 10 upcoming anime series to watch in Winter 2024.

1. Solo Leveling

Based on a manhwa of the same name, this upcoming Winter 2024 anime series is set in a world connected with the realm of magic and monsters. Humans gained supernatural abilities about ten years ago. The series follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills. Solo Leveling is scheduled for January 2024.

2. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Blue Exorcist is one of the Shonen classics. The series always takes major breaks between seasons. The first season came out in 2011, Season 2 in 2017, and now the upcoming season is scheduled for 2024. It centers around Okumura Rin, who believes himself to be an ordinary teenager until, one day, he discovers he’s the son of Satan. Season 3 will be based on volumes 10-15, i.e., chapters 50-64 of the original manga.

3. Mashle Season 2

Mashle anime series made its grand debut in Spring 2023 and was soon renewed for a second season. It is now scheduled for Winter 2024. The series follows Mash Burnedead, who cannot use any magic despite living in a world where it’s a basic skill anyone can use. He wishes to live a peaceful life with his family until, one day, he finds himself the target of dangerous assassins. After a series of events, Mash enrolls in a Magic School and aims to become a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite.

4. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite is a psychological thriller series that centers around high school students. Set in a prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, the series follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka. Despite its initial popularity, the series released its second season after five years and gathered positive reviews. Season 3 is scheduled for January 2024.

5. Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon is also scheduled for January 2024. The story is set in a fantasy world where guilds go on expeditions to raid dungeons, hoping to find the mysterious Golden Kingdom. Laios, the leader of one guild, is attacked by a dragon, which devours his group and devours his sister Falin. As such, Laios and a new team rush back into the dungeon, determined to save Falin. Because time is of the essence, Laios suggests breaking the dungeon’s taboo of eating the monsters to acquire supplies.

6. Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

The popular sports anime Haikyu is getting a sequel movie that will feature the highly-anticipated match with Nekoma High School. It will be released in two parts. The first part will be released theatrically in Japan on February 16, 2024. Haikyu has hyped up the Kurasuno vs. Nekoma match since the beginning. Now, these schools are competing at the Nationals, and there’s no doubt it’s going to be phenomenal.

7. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

One of the most highly-anticipated anime series of Winter 2024, the sequel of Tsukimichi, is scheduled for January. Based on a light novel of the same, the anime series debuted in 2021. The series follows high school student Misumi Makoto, who is suddenly called to a fantasy world by the god Tuskuyomi to become a hero. However, not everyone is welcoming toward him, so they kick him to the edge of the world. Tsukuyomi declares that he must leave Makoto to find his own way. Now, Makoto must rise up against all odds and become the hero he is destined to be.

8. Given Movie

Given is a popular boy’s love and music series centering around Mafuyu and his band members. It’s a story about love, heartbreak, and moving on from your past shackles. As Mafuyu deals with his past trauma, he meets Uenoyama and joins his band while discovering his love for music. The series will release the sequel movie in two parts, and the first one will be released theatrically in Japan on January 27, 2024.

9. A Sign of Affection

Based on the manga of the same name, this anime series will make its debut in January 2024. A Sign of Affection is a lighthearted, romantic comedy centering around Yuki Itose and Itsuomi Nagi. Yuki is a hearing-impaired university student who rarely interacts with anyone except for her best friend, Rin Fujishiro. However, her life slowly begins to change after she meets the silver-haired and multilingual Itsuomi Nagi, a mutual friend of Rin.

10. Shaman King: Flowers

In 2021, Hiroyuki Takei’s classic Shaman King manga made a grand comeback with a reboot anime that adapted the entire story, unlike the first time around. The sequel anime series Shaman King: Flowers, was recently announced and scheduled for Winter 2024. The series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will debut in January. It will center around You Asakura and Anna Kyouyama’s son, Hana.

Most of these series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.