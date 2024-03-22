Overlord movie reveals release window in stunning trailer

Isekai fans will be having the time of their lives this year, because Overlord is coming back. The popular isekai anime just dropped the trailer and release window of its much-anticipated upcoming movie, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.

Overlord made its debut in the isekai anime genre in 2015 with a successful season that was extended for three more following seasons. The story of the series is set in the future where a popular virtual reality game, Yggdrasil, shuts down for good, trapping a player named Momonga inside and transporting him to the world of the game.

The fourth season of the series was released in 2022 after which an anime movie was announced. The upcoming film will be the third Overlord movie and will be a sidestory from the original series.

With Kadokawa as the producer and Madhouse animating the film, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will be released in Fall 2024 in Japan. The first trailer just dropped, and it looks amazing.

The third Overlord movie will focus on the titular Sacred Kingdom. It is a secluded nation that surrounded itself by a massive wall to stay away from wars after a tragic historical event. However, when a powerful demon named Jaldabaoth targets the kingdom with his massive army, the leader of the Sacred Kingdom asks for help from Momonga aka Ainz Ooal Gown, the undead king of the Nation of Darkness.

The official release date and the details of the full cast members are yet to be revealed. However, Hino Satoshi and Yumi Hara are confirmed to return to give voice to Momonga and Albedo respectively. Saori Hayami will join the cast as one of the major characters in the movie, voicing Calca Bessarez, the Holy Queen of the Sacred Kingdom.

More details about the upcoming Overlord movie will be revealed eventually including its Japanese and global release date. Until then, fans can hype themselves up with the film’s new trailer.