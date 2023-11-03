The Beginning After The End to return with Season 6

The Beginning After The End is returning with Season 6, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Beginning After The End is a popular Manhwa series that grabbed the attention of readers with its mesmerizing visuals. However, something really bad happened after Season 5, and the series went on an uncertain infinite hiatus, leaving fans worried about its fate.

TBATE revolves around Arthur Leywin, who carries the baggage of his past life and the mistakes he made there. So, as he is reborn with the memories of the world that saw him as King Grey, he tries to rectify his past deeds by doing good for the people of Dicathen.

Recently, the author of the series revealed good news through his social media account, and we can’t wait to tell you what it is.

The Beginning After The End author, comes with good news

The Beginning After The End novel started in 2017, but after the conclusion of its fifth season, one day, the series went on a break without any prior notice. Fans were disappointed as they waited for the further chapters as per the schedule. However, the good news is that, recently, Turtleme, the one behind the creation of the popular series, took it to his X account (formerly known as Twitter). The announcement states that the anticipated Season 6 is already in the production stage with a new studio.

Earlier, it was Fuyuki23 and Kisai Entertainment who made every effort to make the series beautiful enough to gather a decent fan following. However, the changes in the payment became the reason for their withdrawal from the series.

TurtleMe also took the announcement to Tapas Entertainment, the platform where the novel series is made available to International readers. From there, we learned that the author is working with a new studio, the name of which he hasn’t disclosed in the announcement, but he has assured us that we will get to read the chapters from Spring 2024.

