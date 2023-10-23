Why The Apothecary Diaries is a must-watch for Fall 2023

2023 has been a spectacular year for anime. Alongside the return of fan favorites like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, an exciting newcomer has taken the anime world by storm – The Apothecary Diaries.

Adapted from the 2011 light novel Kusuriya no Hitorigoto by Natusu Hyuga and Touko Sino, which later spawned a best-selling manga, the series has already cultivated a devoted fanbase. With such high expectations in place, the question remains: can the anime live up to the hype?

So, with its exciting source material, all-star creative team, and catchy opening theme, here’s why The Apothecary Diaries deserves a prime spot on your Fall 2023 watchlist.

The Apothecary Diaries: an overnight sensation

The Apothecary Diaries was destined to be popular. However, no one could have predicted its meteoric rise. Hours after its debut on October 22 2023, the anime became the #1 trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Japan.

The storyline follows the journey of Maomao, a 17-year-old girl whose life took a sharp turn when she was kidnapped and sold as a servant to the Imperial Palace. Here, everything as she knows it changes. Following the sudden death of the crown prince from a mysterious illness, she draws on her past life as a pharmacist to save the Imperial heirs and solve the mysterious deaths in the court.

A remarkable creative team stands behind the anime adaptation. Norihiro Naganuma, known for The Ancient Magus’: Those Awaiting a Star, takes the helm as director. Satoru Kōsaki (Lucky Star), Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss), and Alisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen) handle the exceptional musical score. Meanwhile, Ryokuoushoku Shakai (the band behind My Hero Academia‘s Shout Baby) performs the opening theme Hana ni Natte. It’s safe to say that the stage had been set for The Apothecary Diaries to shine long before its debut.

What’s happened in the story so far?

On October 22, the anime premiered the first three episodes with 21 more on the way.

In these initial episodes, we enter a fictional version of Ancient China where we meet Maomao in this transition period as she goes from working as an apothecarist to doing laundry in the Inner Palace. But as illness grips the court, our reluctant heroine turns to her extensive knowledge of herbs to help solve the mystery.

It’s easy to dismiss The Apothecary Diaries as yet another historical anime. But this one it sets itself apart by grounding its narrative in real-world logic, offering a relatable element to the story. The series doesn’t hand out answers to the strange happenings at court. However, in a period when arsenic-based makeup dominated fashion and mental illness remained largely uncharted territory, the mysteries offer a logical conclusion that viewers can appreciate – offering a refreshing twist on the usual whodunits.

Join us as we watch pragmatic, practical and fiercely intelligent heroine as her unexpected journey unfolds, and experience a nuanced glimpse into the lives of women in ancient China with this highly-anticipated new series.

Episode 4 is scheduled for release on October 29, 2023, at 1am JST. The English-subtitled version will follow approximately one hour later, promising another thrilling installment that delves deeper into Maomao’s journey, with a particular focus on Lady Lihua’s state after suffering a devastating loss.

1am JST

4pm GMT

6:30am BST

2:30am PDT

5:30am ET

Filled with mystery, gorgeous visuals, and a captivating music score, it’s no wonder The Apothecary Diaries could be one of the standout anime of the year.

Watch the first three episodes, on Crunchyroll today.

