8 best anime coming in January 2024

2023 is almost over, and anime fans are already searching for what’s coming up in January 2024. Well, here, we have listed eight best anime you should start the New Year with.

The anime industry is getting massive day by day, with masterpieces released every year. Before an anime concludes, we’ll often come across the announcement for a new series or perhaps even a sequel.

Fall 2023 needed to be better for the anime community as it only came with a few anticipated titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy X Family Season 2. However, taking a look at the anime releasing in January 2024, we can say that the upcoming year should be a good one for every fan.

These are the best anime that caught our attention, and we believe they will grab yours, too.

1. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

The psychological thriller anime Classroom of the Elite is finally making a comeback with a third season, and fans are curious to see what the anticipated new season has in store.

After the first season, the anime community couldn’t stop talking about its mind-bending twists, as well as the complexities of the characters.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will get the First Year Arc wrapped up. We will also see the students going through a special test: a mixed training camp, which will make them work collaboratively with friends and rivals from different sections. On top of everything, there are high possibilities that the much-awaited anime season uncovers the true objective of the smartest of all, Ayanokouji.

Release date: January 3, 2024

2. Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 1 was released in 2021, but it didn’t get the praise it deserved because some other popular titles, including Horimiya, overshadowed it. So, the second season’s renewal was a surprise for the fandom.

For those who are new to the world of Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki, the story revolves around a fantastic gamer named Tomozaki Fumiya. He is a pro gamer, but when it comes to real life, he barely knows anything. Tomozaki seeks help from one of his classmates, Aoi Hinami, to bring his life on track.

Release date: January 3, 2024

3. Sasaki and Peeps

Sasaki and Peeps is an upcoming anime that can satisfy the hunger of every enthusiast who always looks for some magic elements in the stories.

Sasaki and Peeps follow a middle-aged corporate slave, Sasaki, who desperately looks for a new companion after getting tired of his usual life. So, one day, he brings a bird named Peeps from a pet shop. Things start getting exciting when he realizes it’s not just an ordinary bird but a magical Sage belonging to a different world.

Release date: January 5, 2024

4. Solo Leveling

Adapted from a popular Manhwa of the same name, Solo Leveling has been animated by A-1 Pictures, the same studio behind Sword Art Online and Black Butler. The anime was initially scheduled for a 2023 release, but sadly, it got delayed. Now, when it is finally approaching its official release, it would be safe to assume that it will be one of the biggest anime of 2024.

Solo Leveling takes place in a world that is invaded by deadly monsters, but hunters do everything to free humankind from these creatures. Our main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, is not an overpowered hunter – he is the weakest of all. However, one day, he receives abilities to enhance his strength from a mysterious program called System, and he must use them to fight every monster he finds.

Release date: January 6, 2024

5. One Piece (Egghead Island Arc)

The One Piece anime bid goodbye to the Wano Arc a few days back, and now, the series is all set to head towards the next part of his story: the Egghead Island Arc. Along with the Straw Hat Pirates and some other characters from the previous arcs, such as Blackbeard, Monkey D. Garp, and more, we will get to see the scientist Vegapunk in a significant role.

The exciting arc’s anime debut was already a topic of discussion among the community. However, eventually, the posters and teaser trailer that revealed the vibrant new outfits of the characters became the show stealer.

Release date: January 7, 2024

6. TSUKIMICHI: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

TSUKIMICHI: Moonlight Fantasy is an Isekai anime that’s returning with a new season in January 2024, and we hope it gets enough attention from fans.

Makoto has enough powers to face the most vigorous opponents; he is strong enough to defeat demons like Sofia Bulga and Mitsurugi. After realizing his potency, the goddess starts seeing him as a rival. On the other hand, Makoto looks forward to connecting with others of his kind to build an alliance.

Release date: January 8, 2024

7. Metallic Rouge

Here’s another original anime series on the list produced by one of the most popular animation studios, Bones, that has given us shows like Bungo Dogs, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Soul Eater.

Metallic Rouge is set in a world that sees the coexistence of androids called Nenes in the human world. One day, a sinister group of Immortal beings rises to invade human society. However, these beasts have to face an android named Metal Rouge or Rouge Redstar and an investigator named Naomi Orthmann to cause any destruction to humanity.

Release date: January 10, 2024

8. BUCCHIGIRI?!

BUCCHIGIRI?! is a new anime series produced by MAPPA, the powerhouse anime that blessed the community with Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more fantastic animated shows/films.

It is an original anime that revolves around Arajin Tomoshibi, who goes to reunite with his former mate Matakara Asamine, but the reunion ends up with a duel between them and some bad guys. Before they can move on with their everyday life, some magical creatures drop in, marking the beginning of an intense showdown.

Release date: January 13, 2024

All the above anime shows can be watched on Crunchyroll.

