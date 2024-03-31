Solo Leveling sets stunning record on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling’s rise within the world of anime knows no bounds, as the show adds another accomplishment after the first season’s finale.

Like its hero, Solo Leveling continues to evolve at an alarming pace. The anime show, based on the incredibly popular manwha from Chugong, solidified as the breakout hit within the first few episodes, swiftly amassing a large, fervent audience.

Fans have followed Sung Jinwoo from battle to battle, enamored by his journey, and the curious universe that draws on fantasy as well as sci-fi. Given that Solo Leveling is comfortably among the best anime of 2024, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that it’s among the top franchises on Crunchyroll.

At time of writing, Solo Leveling has garnered over 206,000 ratings on the service. That’s an impressive number in isolation, but it becomes even moreso when you see that it places the show in seventh place for all-time number of ratings, behind some of the biggest anime ever.

Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and One Piece are the only other six shows to receiving that many reviews from fans on the platform. That’s some serious company to be in.

Remember as well, we only just had Solo Leveling Episode 12, so it’s still early days for the series. Plenty of time to catch up on One Piece’s 430,000. Even if it doesn’t, these stats reflect that Solo Leveling is here to stay.

