Pluto anime gets a mesmerizing final trailer and key visual

There’s no denying that anime is slowly approaching its golden era. Well, that’s because each day, when we scroll down our social media feed, we come across several anime sequels as well as new anime series. One of the latest anime series that caught everyone’s attention is, of course, Pluto.

Pluto is an upcoming anime that took inspiration from Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy. Basically, Urasawa re-crafted Osamu’s creation into a much darker environment. So, you could say Pluto is a spin-off series of the popular Astro-boy series.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, anime enthusiasts must be already familiar with Urasawa, as he has given us series like Monster, which is said to be one of the best thriller anime series of all time. Even though it’s been decades since the Monster series ended, it is still considered legendary among the community.

Article continues after ad

So, you can understand why Pluto has the potential to become a massive hit, and well, the latest trailer suggests the same.

The Pluto anime series received the final trailer

The forthcoming anime series has previously given us glimpses of its events through short trailers, but Netflix recently released the main trailer, giving us an idea of what can be expected from the series.

Article continues after ad

The 2-minute trailer, which obviously features spectacular animation, doesn’t reveal the entire storyline, but it gives us enough hints about the events. And, well, that’s enough to get the community thrilled about the anime series.

The trailer confirms that the anime will show the struggle of robots and humans as they try to coexist on Earth. The story will highlight the hatred that humans feel towards artificial life forms. On the other hand, we’ll see the Robots showcasing human emotions. There’s also a mention of artificial intelligence, and it would be interesting to see what role it’ll play in the story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the end, it’ll be a story where Robots and humans will try to bridge the gap between them, and, of course, it’ll bless us with some spectacular and breath-taking action sequences.

Apart from the trailer, the streaming giant also released a key visual featuring the main characters and a mysterious robotic entity.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pluto anime will feature eight episodes that will debut exclusively on Netflix later this month on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.