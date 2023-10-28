Attack on Titan riles up fans with the mesmerizing final trailer

Attack on Titan is on the verge of its conclusion, and while every eagle-eyed fan waited for the final episode’s new information, the creators have recently surprised the entire fandom with a spectacular trailer.

Attack on Titan anime came in 2013, and since then, it has been a huge name in the industry–thanks to the impactful narrative and the beautifully written characters.

The first three seasons of the anime were animated by WIT Studio, the one behind the fascinating animation of Spy X Family. However, due to other work commitments, the studio couldn’t take responsibility for the series’ final part.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Apparently, another massive studio, MAPPA, agreed to fit in the shoes of the one that had already raised the hopes of the cult fan following. So far, the mammoth studio has done a fantastic job with AoT’s animation and direction, and hopefully, things will be the same with the Final Special.

MAPPA stuns the fandom with the exceptional final trailer of Attack on Titan

MAPPA has already impressed fans with its work in the final season’s previous parts, and now, we can see that the studio has maintained the quality in the final episode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The trailer features the members of the Survey Corps, including Mikasa, as she goes ahead to stop his dear friend from committing the genocide. On the other side, we also see Levi, who is injured but still, due to his willpower, is participating in the fight against Eren’s Founding Titan.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, we can also see other substantial characters, or shall we say, Titans, in the trailer as well. This includes Armin’s Colossal Titan, Cart Titan, and our favorite, Reiner’s Armored Titan. Of course, all these characters can be seen doing their best to stop Eren, who is set on a path that’ll leave countless bodies on the ground.

Article continues after ad

While manga fans already know how the story will end, the anime-only fans will finally get a closure in November. It’s unlikely that MAPPA will go for an anime-only ending, but it’s safe to assume that we can still see some original scenes that weren’t in the manga series — that’ll be really helpful to add more depth to the story. Nevertheless, regardless of the path MAPPA has chosen to go with, we can safely say that it’ll be a grand conclusion to Eren’s journey, which is evident from the trailer.

Article continues after ad

You can check out more anime coverage here.