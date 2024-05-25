Hit anime opening was the “most listened to song” in Japan for 2023

Oshi No Ko was one of the biggest anime shows of 2023, and it turns out the opening was even bigger, topping a major chart in Japan for the whole fiscal year.

One of the best anime of 2023, Oshi No Ko examines the intense, fraught idol industry through supernatural means, with the lead characters playing two people reincarnated as twin popstars. The opening theme is the appropriately titled ‘Idol’ by J-pop duo Yoasobi, a dramatic and extremely catchy tune.

In fact, the song is so catchy, it was the most listened to song across Japan for 2023. The Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC) recently put out the charts and data for the year, and, as reported by NHK, ‘Idol’ was the most popular single.

According to the song’s blurb, 70% of the listens came from subscription services such as Spotify, while “interactive viewing” through karaoke and online videos was also substantial. These numbers reflect the rest of the world, since ‘Idol’ started climbing the Billboard Global Top 10 in May 2023, peaking at number seven.

“In recent years, Yoasobi has been blessed with many new encounters and changes in our activities, but I believe that it is without a doubt this song that has allowed us to push forward this far,” Ayase, one half of Yoasobi, said in a statement. “I am truly happy that the song has become one that so many people love. It is the greatest reward for a composer.”

Oshi No Ko Season 2 premieres in July 2024. Given the success of the first season, this is a major upcoming anime for the year. We expect ‘Idol’ to return as the intro, since they seem like a match made in heaven.

