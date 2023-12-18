MF Ghost Season 2: Everything we know

It’s officially been confirmed: Initial D’s sequel MF Ghost is coming back for a second season, so here’s what we know about Season 2.

After the conclusion of MF Ghost Season 1, the anime’s official Twitter and website confirmed that it will continue for a second season.

Based on Shuichi Shigeno’s original seinen manga which began serialization in September 2017, MF Ghost continues Initial D’s street racing legacy to creature a futuristic series beloved by fans around the world.

Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, let’s explore everything we currently know about the series.

The MF Ghost anime adaptation will race onto our screens in 2024.

On December 17, it was announced via an adrenaline-fueled teaser trailer that MF Ghost would return sometime in 2024.

Although we haven’t got an official release window yet, since Season 1 premiered in October 2023 on Tokyo MX, BS11 and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel, fans are expected to see Season 2 sometime during the late Fall or early Winter.

MF Ghost plot

The current season of MF Ghost can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll. Set in the year 202X, the plot is more futuristic than Initial D. It follows Kanata Katagiri as he returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG (a new racing circuit held on Japanese motorways) – and to find his father. With self-driving electric vehicles rendering most of the traditional fossil fuel powered cars obsolete, can Katagiri win the title and find the answers he seeks? “Buckle up and push it to the limit!”

MF Ghost cast and crew

Produced by Felix Film, the first season of the anime was helmed by Initial D’s director Tomohito Naka, and he is expected to return for Season 2. Kenichi Yamashita is in charge of the scripts, alongside Akihiko Inari. Psycho-Pass 3’s Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and serving as a chief animation director alongside Chiyoko Sakamoto.

The rest of the production crew is as follows:

Co-chief animation director: Chiyoko Sakamoto

3D director: Hiroyuki Uchida

Sound director: Masafumi Mima

Composer: Akio Dobashi

Opening theme: Jungle Fire by Yu Serizawa, ft MOTSU

Closing Theme: Stereo Sunset by Himika Akaneya

The Season 2 cast list hasn’t been announced, but the Season 1 cast is as follows:

Kanata Katagiri voiced by Uchida Yuuma

Saionji Ren voiced by Sakura Ayane

Takahashi Ryosuke voiced by Koyasu Takehito

Takahashi Keisuke voiced by Seki Tomokazu

Takeuchi Itsuki voiced by Iwata Mitsuo

Iketani Kouichirou voiced by Yao Kazuki

Akiyama Wataru voiced by Matsumoto Yasunori

Kenji voiced by Takaji Wataru

Fumihiro Hiroshi voiced by Hosoi Osamu

Is there a trailer for MF Ghost Season 2?

Alongside the announcement of Season 2, MF Ghost released a teaser trailer.

On December 17, a 15-second teaser trailer displaying a series of high-powered vehicles racing along the Japanese motorways.

That’s all we know about the upcoming second season for MF Ghost. But we’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, make sure to catch up with Season 1 on Crunchyroll.

