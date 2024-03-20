One Piece Chapter 1111 makes popular Joyboy theory even more likely

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers introduced an interesting development. Fans are now dissecting this event and what it can mean in the grand scheme of the story. It has also made a popular One Piece theory about Joyboy seem more likely than ever.

One Piece Chapter 1111 is the upcoming chapter of the manga, scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 24. It will be the last chapter before the manga goes on a three weeks long hiatus. According to the spoilers, Chapter 1111 is a great chapter with many exciting things happening with our heroes.

The ending of the chapter, in particular, is especially interesting. It shows the ancient iron robot on Egghead Island finally waking up in the lieu of Luffy’s fight against the Gorosei with Dorry and Broggy supporting him. After waking up, the Iron Giant makes a mysterious apology to Joyboy.

The last time Joyboy was mentioned this prominently in the story was by Zuneisha, the ancient giant elephant walking through the seas for hundreds of years. Now the Iron Giant mentioning Joyboy made One Piece fans connect some dots between these events that strengthen the popular Joyboy theory.

Joyboy’s association with the giant elephant and the giant robot are making fans believe that Joyboy must’ve been a giant too. The giant straw hat on Mary Geoise, which is theorized to belong to Joyboy, also supports this fan theory.

Giants have been promised to be a crucial plot point for a long time. Luffy and Usopp both expressed their interest in going to Elbaf, the land of giants. Recently, Shanks and his crew also made a sensational appearance on the giant island. The giants are also currently the Straw Hat Pirates’ most powerful ally as they are surrounded by the Gorosei and the Marines.

Joyboy being a giant makes sense. Some fans also theorize that Joyboy must have been the progenitor of the Buccaneer race, the hybrid race of giants and humans. This is why Buccaneers still have knowledge about Sun God Nika, and in turn, Joyboy.

Dorry and Broggy’s knowledge of Nika and identifying Luffy as the mythical figure contributes to this One Piece Joyboy theory. The possibility of Joyboy being a giant is quite high and his association with Zuneisha and the iron robot adds another layer of foreshadowing with Luffy having Chopper and Franky in his crew.

