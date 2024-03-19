One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers confirm an exciting twist with the Iron Giant

One Piece Chapter 1111 ends on a major cliffhanger featuring the mysterious Iron Giant – so here’s a look at the spoilers.

One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as it finally reveals the true forms of Gorosei in an iconic double-spread panel. The story is at its peak as the Five Elders have made their way to Egghead. Initially, they must’ve thought only Saturn was enough to handle the criminals on Egghead.

However, Vegapunk’s message to the world changes things completely. Gorosei doesn’t waste a second before arriving on Egghead using the same summoning circle as Saturn. Despite being at death’s door, Vegapunk is finally revealing the truth about the World Government to the entire world.

Although the message remains unknown, it’s sure to turn the world upside down. The manga is going on a long hiatus, but One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers confirm more thrilling moments and a major cliffhanger. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers feature that the Iron Giant apologizes to Joy Boy. At the end of the chapter, the Iron Giant wakes up and says, “I’m sorry, Joy Boy.”

One Piece introduced the Iron Giant in Chapter 1065. It is from 900 years ago and attacked Mary Geoise over 200 years ago but ran out of energy. It’s currently in Egghead and has remained inactive ever since. Vegapunk claims that the technology that powered it is so advanced that he can not figure it out.

Luffy determines that it can move autonomously since there is no place for people to pilot it from the inside. It makes sense, considering how the robot climbed the Red Line and entered Mary Geoise all on its own.

In Chapter 1092, Luffy transforms into Gear 5, and the Iron Giant reacts to the Drums of Liberation. That confirms that it has a connection with Joy Boy. After all, Luffy’s devil fruit doesn’t only have the powers of the Sun God Nika, but it’s also directly linked to Joy Boy.

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers confirm that the Iron Giant isn’t only capable of functioning all by itself, but it also has intelligence. The Joy Boy from the Void Century remains a mystery to this day. However, this upcoming chapter brings us one step closer to finding out more about the mysterious entity.