One Piece spoilers hint at connection between Luffy and Kuma

One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers reveal a major truth about Kuma that ties him with Luffy. Here’s why Kuma sacrificed so much for Luffy’s sake.

One of the crucial mysteries in One Piece is the truth behind Kuma’s transition to Pacifista, as well as his race. Kuma was a member of the Revolutionary Army before becoming a Warlord to infiltrate the World Government.

At first, it was confirmed that Kuma agreed to that voluntarily. However, the series later revealed that the situation is much more complicated. Kuma’s daughter Bonney vehemently denied her father taking part in such a ridiculous project. Becoming a Pacifista is no less than killing Kuma.

Only his body will remain, but his consciousness will fade away with no hope of ever reviving him. However, even after sacrificing everything, Kuma still fought for the last time for Luffy’s sake. Delve deeper to find out the connection between Kuma and Luffy. Warning: this article contains major spoilers from the upcoming One Piece chapter 1095.

The only possible reason Kuma protected Luffy and his crew

Luffy’s every encounter with Kuma has been less than pleasant. Kuma was ordered to kill Luffy in Thriller Bark but changed his plans. He then encountered his crew again in Sabaody and split them up for two years. However, Kuma sent each one of them to places where they could hone their skills and become better pirates.

He stayed behind and protected the Thousand Sunny for the two years the Straw Hats were away. Franky was the first one to find out about everything and shared it with his crew. He told them how Kuma requested Vegapunk to install the order to protect the Thousand Sunny before he became a crew.

One Piece chapter 1095 reveals that Kuma belongs to the “Buccaneer race,” who appears to have close ties with the Sun God Nika. Kuma even wanted to be like Nika and save several people. Judging by Kuma’s actions, it’s likely that he knew about Luffy’s powers beforehand. Otherwise, Kuma had no reason to sacrifice so much for a random pirate.

He even went as far as having Vegapunk such a command before losing consciousness. No one from the Revolutionary Army knew about Dragon being Luffy’s father. So, it is unforeseeable for Kuma to go to such lengths for Luffy.

Even Franky was confused about Kuma’s reasons for doing so. However, judging by the close connections between Kuma’s race and Nika, it’s likely Kuma’s unconditional help was a foreshadowing.

One Piece chapter 1095 will release on October 15 at 12:00 am JST. Click here for more spoilers.

