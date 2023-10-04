One Piece: Eiichiro Oda breaks silence on new anime themes

One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, finally reveals his thoughts on the new anime opening and ending themes. Here’s a look at his comment.

One Piece’s highly-anticipated Wano Country Saga is finally nearing its end. The Saga features some of the best moments in the story’s history. Even though all odds were against him, Luffy managed to defeat the King of the Beasts, Kaido.

We also see some of the best powerups among the other Straw Hat Pirates, as well as Luffy’s allies. The studio significantly leveled up its animation as well. All in all, Wano Country Saga was an epic journey, worthy of all its hype.

During One Piece Day 2023, new anime opening and ending themes were announced. It’s been a while since they were released. However, Eiichiro Oda only recently shared his thoughts on the new anime themes of One Piece.

Eiichiro Oda shares thoughts on One Piece anime new themes

One Piece ending 19, Raise by Chilli Beans debuted in Episode 1071 along with the first Gear 5 episode. Additionally, the opening 25, Saiko Totatsuten, debuted in Episode 1074.

In this week’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue, Eiichiro Oda shares, “Thank you for the anime songs, Sekai no Owari, Chilli Beans! I was hooked on the footage (animation), and the satisfaction of watching the first episode (with the new opening) was amazing!”

One Piece has never disappointed fans in terms of opening themes, and this time, it’s no different. Raise is the first One Piece ending theme after 17 years. The series cut off ending themes from the episodes, allowing 150-second opening themes instead of the standard 90-second visuals.

The song debuted alongside Luffy’s Gear 5, immediately capturing fans’ hearts with the slow pacing and heart-warming moments. As for Saiko Totatsuten, Eiichiro Oda had personally recommended the popular J-pop band Sekai no Owari for the final opening theme of Wano Saga.

The visuals are stellar as they take fans down memory lane, featuring moments that took place in the Saga. The opening begins with Momonosuke writing a journal of his adventures just like father Oden. As such, there’s probably no better way than to wrap up the series’ most epic Saga.

