MAPPA CEO sparks fury over working conditions

MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka’s November 1 interview with Natalie has sparked fan fury on Twitter/X.

In an interview released on Comic Natalie on November 1, MAPPA’s CEO Manabu Otsuka discussed his ambitious plans for the studio’s future.

However, instead of rejoicing at the prospect of more high-quality anime from the studio that brought us Jujutsu Kaisen, fans have taken to Twitter to criticize the CEO’s remarks.

Let’s take a closer look at the CEO’s comments and why they sparked fan fury.

The interview with MAPPA’s CEO

As part of the 8th instalment of Comic Natalie’s Anime Studio Chronicle, the Japanese entertainment news site interviewed Manabu Otsuka, including asking him what contributed to MAPPA’s rapid rise to become one of the most well-known anime studios.

The company was founded 12 years ago in 2011 by former Madhouse producer Masao Maruyama, and was propelled into the spotlight following the release of big titles in 2016 such as Yuri!!! On Ice and In This Corner of the World.

From there it was hit after hit, until we come to present day with the release of Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan’s final episode – which propelled MAPPA into anime stardom.

The interview discussed MAPPA’s foundation, rise and plans for the future. Which is where the controversy began. Manabu Otsuka revealed to Comic Natalia that MAPPA’s goal is to match the standards set by Kyoto Animation and Ufotable. Which includes maintaining high-quality production while increasing the volume of projects.

However, following several industry controversies about the work conditions for animators, these comments caused fans to become increasingly concerned about the workload MAPPA was subjecting their creators to.

The fans respond to MAPPA’s plans

MAPPA’s rapid growth and extensive anime portfolio previously ignited online debates over working conditions within anime. And this new controversy comes after animator Hokuto Sadamoto took to Twitter in October 2023 in a now deleted tweet to reveal that he was forced to complete 250 animation cuts for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 14.

The interview has provoked fans to take to Twitter/X to express their disappointment with the studio.

The reveal about the harsh working conditions imposed by the studio – along with Summer 2023 allegations over MAPPA forcing creators to sign NDAs – has painted a grim picture about the ethics of the studio that has left a bitter taste in fans’ mouths.

While we’ve always known that anime is a number’s game. After all, how can studio’s keep making more high-quality anime if they don’t make any money? However, it’s also a fine balance. Which, it appears, MAPPA isn’t achieving.

Fans’ thoughts on the matter have been made abundantly clear: MAPPA is prioritizing winning the “anime race” over the health and well-being of their staff.

But how can the studio undo the damage to their reputation? According to Twitter/X, fans would like MAPPA to follow the example of other big anime studios by focusing on fewer projects, and providing animators with reasonable timelines.

But will this bring more positive change to the industry? Or will the controversy cause MAPPA to keep their alleged malpractice under wraps and bury it with more NDAs?

Only time will tell. However, there is one thing we can all agree on. Big name studios like Madhouse and Kyoto Animation achieved their status by going for quality over quantity. A lesson which MAPPA must learn if they want to survive in this increasingly competitive industry.

