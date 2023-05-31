Naruto: Minato accomplished Hashirama’s dream before becoming Hokage

In Naruto, despite being a Hokage for a short period of time, Minato is still feared across all Great Shinobi Nations for his unparalleled skills. What’s more, Minato accomplished Hashirama’s lifelong dream before he rose to the position of Hokage.

Minato is one of the most beloved characters in Naruto despite not having a lot of screen time. He only appeared in the flashbacks and joined the Fourth Great Shinobi War as a reanimation. And yet, Minato’s popularity is not less than any of the main characters.

He became the Hokage at a relatively young age and led the village for almost three years before sacrificing himself. Minato was remembered as the village’s hero even long after his death.

He is also a notable figure of the Third Great Shinobi War, where his accomplishments earned him the title of Hokage. Here’s how Minato achieved Hashirama’s dream in Naruto, which the latter could never fulfil.

What was Hashirama’s dream in Naruto?

As one of the founders of the Hidden Leaf Village and the First Hokage, Hashirama’s lifelong dream was to create an era of peace. He hated the idea of Shinobi being in constant wars. Therefore, Hidden Leaf was the first step to acquiring peace as it symbolized the alliance of several Shinobi Clans.

Before, the Shinobi Clans were independent of one another, but gradually the Hidden Villages started forming those alliances under one umbrella. Hashirama even made an effort to equally distribute the powers of the tailed beasts among the Great Nations.

Sadly, the peace he sought was short-lived. It wasn’t long before the villages started going against one another. What used to be battles between small clans were now transformed into large-scale wars among major nations.

This is how the recurring Great Shinobi Wars started, further ending any chance of the Shinobi living in peace with one another. Hashirama’s dream was never fulfilled since he mysteriously died in the First Great Shinobi War.

However, when he was reanimated in the Fourth Great Shinobi War, he expressed his disappointment toward ninjas constantly going against each other regardless of the era.

How did Minato achieve peace among nations in Naruto?

Despite sharing the title of Hokage in Naruto, Hashirama and Minato are both leagues apart. Hashirama was the legendary “God of Shinobi” from the elite Senju Clan. On the other hand, Minato was a genius Ninja from an unknown Namikaze Clan.

During the Third Great Shinobi War, Minato single-handedly defeated a thousand soldiers from the Hidden Cloud Village. Not only that, he went against the Third Raikage and even earned his respect. Facing the tremendous powers of a single warrior, the Hidden Cloud was forced to sign a peace treaty.

Minato’s efforts were enough to ensure long-lasting peace, proving that he had accomplished Hashirama’s dream. It is important to note that the Fourth Great Shinobi War was an individual effort from Madara to use Obito as his puppet. Therefore, it wasn’t the villages’ who wanted to wage war.

Had it not been for Madara and Obito, the Shinobi world wouldn’t have had any reason to wage war again for a long period of time. Even during the fourth war, they stood on one side to protect the world. Ultimately, the Great Nations formed the level of understanding that Hashirama had always hoped for.

Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

