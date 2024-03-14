My Hero Academia Chapter 417 ends major Shimura family feud

The family feud of the Shimura family has been at the core of one of the most crucial incidents in My Hero Academia – and in Chapter 417, it finally ends.

My Hero Academia is currently in its Final War Arc and has concluded the character arcs of several major characters like Todoroki, Uraraka, and Bakugo. Now, it’s focusing on the climactic battle between Deku and Shigaraki. Tomura Shigaraki has gotten way too strong and it’s going to be very difficult for Deku to defeat him.

Chapter 417 takes an interesting turn and places Deku in Shigaraki’s past, giving him an opportunity to witness what caused the creation of such a hateful villain. It’s here that the manga finally gives a resolution to the Shimura family’s painful feud.

My Hero Academia Chapter 417 resolves Shimura family feud

Crunchyroll

The trauma in the Shimura family began when Nana Shimura, the seventh user of One For All, left her son to fight All For One and died in the process. Her son, Koutarou Shimura, took this as abandonment and hated his mother for it. His hatred towards his mother reflected in his relationship with his children in the future.

Koutarou was abusive to his children, Tenko and Hana. His abuse filled little Tenko’s mind with hatred and bitterness which ultimately resulted in the fateful day he discovered Quirk. Tenko ending up killing his family gave AFO the opportunity to manipulate him and turn him into Tomura Shigaraki.

After Shigaraki’s past was revealed, the Shimura family feud came up a few times in the story. His relationship with Nana Shimura caused both Nana and All Might to hesitate in ending him. Nana’s torn feelings about her grandson also prevented Deku in successfully transferring OFA to Shigaraki in Chapter 417.

But the problem is resolved in the same chapter. Nana sees her son abusing Tenko in the past and realizes the damage she caused him. She hugs her son before finally apologizing for failing to come back for him. This apology is what Nana needed as her determination to stop Shigaraki intensifies. The end of the Shimura family feud finally enables Deku to successfully transfer all of OFA to Shigaraki.

We'll get to see the Final War in the anime very soon as My Hero Academia Season 7 is all set to premiere on May 4, 2424.