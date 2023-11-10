My Daemon: Everything we know so far

Netflix is serving as one of the original biggest anime streaming platforms at the moment. Here’s everything we know about its upcoming series: My Daemon.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming platform unveiled an English-subbed trailer for My Daemon – its next contribution to the anime world.

From the mind of celebrated Japanese horror writer Otsuichi and Produced by Thai-based Igloo Studio, the series follows the release of other horror anime, including Akuma-kun (November 9) and Onimusha (November 2).

From the new series’ official release date to its premise, here is everything we know so far about Netflix’s new series – My Daemon.

My Daemon will premiere on November 23, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

On October 24, Netflix Anime’s Twitter accounced announced that the original anime would start streaming worldwide on November 23.

My Daemon plot

Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth, the anime will follow an elementary student called Kento. Things take a turn when he finds Anna, a small dog-like daemon. Bound by their unexpected friendship, they team up to rescue Kento’s mom. But, of course, in a world that’s crashed into hell, their journey won’t be easy.

Exploring themes of friendship, loyalty and fighting against societal constraints, My Daemon will join Netflix’s growing collection of original horror anime as we go into the darker winter months.

My Daemon cast & crew

On November 9, alongside the series first official trailer, Netflix finally unveiled the cast list.

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kento Tachibana

Cocoro Kikuchi as Ana

Fumiko Orikasa as Kaoru Tachibana

Ayane Sakura as Kaede

Shou Okumura as Igisu

Wataru Hatano as Kouya Kokonoe

Naoya Miyase as Kiriko Nanbu

Jouji Nakata as Genjiro Houjou

First announced during Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, the upcoming series is an original story written by prolific Japanese writer and filmmaker Otsuichi, known for works such as Goth and the short story collection Zoo. There isn’t much more information about the series, however we do know that it is being directed by The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra’s Nat Yoswatananot.

My Daemon trailer

On November 9, Netflix released an official English subbed trailer.

Showcasing vibrant 3D animation and eerily realistic daemons, the upcoming series has already drawn comparisons from fans to the dark sci-fi masterpiece, Made in Abyss. The newly released trailer for My Daemon teases an abundance of suspense and promises a gripping adventure.

As of now, details regarding the episode count and duration remain undisclosed. But don’t worry. We’ll make sure to update you as soon as the information becomes available. So stay tuned for yet another exciting new anime series, exclusively on Netflix.

