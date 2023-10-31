Akuma Kun: Everything we know so far

Step into a world of demons and magic. From its official release date to key visuals, here is everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest anime, Akuma Kun.

Based on the classic 1960s manga by Shigeru Mizuki, known for the award-winning GeGeGe no Kitaro, Akuma Kun is an already well-established fan favorite in the anime world.

Already with several manga versions, an RPG, a live-action TV show, two movies, and an anime that ran between 1989 and 1990, we’re excited about what Netflix will bring to the story.

Article continues after ad

So, let’s begin. From its official release to the latest countdown trailer, here is everything you need to know about Akuma Kun.

Article continues after ad

Akuma Kun: Is there a release?

Akuma Kun will premiere worldwide on Netflix on November 9, 2023.

Announced back in 2021, the wait is nearly over for fans as Akuma Kun joins the list of exciting November releases. It’s a great fit for the spooky Halloween season, so get ready to dive into this animated horror series and hunt your demons in the dark.

Article continues after ad

Akuma Kun plot

According to Netflix, Akuma Kun tells the story of a strange young boy who’s trying to save the world from conflict, strife, and hunger with the help of some unlikely (and demonic) allies. But will he succeed?

It contains the same elements as all the previous manga: a child prodigy who appears once every 10,000 years (nicknamed Akuma-kun), surrounded by demons from myths and folk stories from around the world, and the use of dark magic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Akuma Kun cast: Who’s in it?

The all-star cast includes:

Yûki Kaji as Akuma Kun

Toshio Furukawa as Mephisto II

Yuko Mita as Shingo Umoregi

Ryoko Shiraishi as Sanae Kazama

Yumiri Hanamori as Mio Kazama

Fairouz Ai as Gremory

Yukiyo Fujii as Hina Asanagi

Akuma Kun is one of four commemoration projects celebrating the 100th anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki’s birth. Although the legendary manga artist passed away in 2015 at 93, his work continues to inspire audiences worldwide, which is why the cast and production crew had to be just right.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Junichi Sato, known for the Aria franchise and Sailor Moon, returned to take the helm for this series as chief director, alongside Fumitoshi Oizaki from A Centaur’s Life and Romeo x Juliet. With Sato previously working on both the TV anime adaptation and its two films, we’re sure that the new Netflix series will maintain the magical feel of its predecessors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s presented by Toei Animation (known for Sailor Moon Eternal and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai) and produced by Encourage Films (founded by ex-Gonzo producer Toyo Ikeda and director Fumitoshi Oizaki).

With such a talented team behind it, fans can anticipate nothing but the best from this new anime series.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix has already released several trailers showcasing the mysterious and dark world of Akuma Kun.

Netflix has been building excitement around the Akuma Kun universe over the past year. It all started with the first teaser trailer in May 2023, followed by another in August. They’ve also released a series of “countdown” videos, with the first one appearing on October 30. Check it out below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Akuma Kun is a timeless classic, and Netflix has provided a gateway for a new generation of fans to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Shigeru Mizaki’s creations through this thrilling new series. So, are you planning to tune in for the premiere of Akuma Kun on November 9th? We sure are.

Akuma Kun streams on Netflix from November 9. While you’re streaming, why not take a look at our other anime coverage?

Article continues after ad

Beginner’s guide to anime: Shonen, genres & more explained | 10 best horror anime series to watch this Halloween | One Punch Man Season 3: Everything we know | Dragon Ball Daima: Everything we know