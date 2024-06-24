YouTuber gives stellar wedding speech with 500-drone light show

Tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives the ultimate wedding speech, accompanied by a 500 drone-powered light show.

Month in and month out, tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss examines everything from unreleased Apple tech to flaws in the latest iPads. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the content creator would also want to include tech on his special day.



The YouTuber put on a show during his own wedding. While giving his wedding speech, he surprised his new wife with a dazzling light show made up of 500 drones in the sky.

In his latest YouTube video, Mrwhosetheboss shared his dazzling wedding speech for his 18.9 million subscribers. In the footage, family and friends can be seen gazing up at the night sky where the 500 dones gathered to form outlines of the planet Earth, the YouTube UI, and even his long-term girlfriend now wife, Dhrisha herself.

Article continues after ad

While not the only drone show company out there, the impressive display was put on by Cyberdone Show. With over 200 successful drone shows under its belt, the company ensured each of the 500 illuminated drones was properly synchronized to the moving wedding speech.



The drones were powered by a program that takes graphics and imagery, like Mrwhosetheboss proposing to his now-wife, and transforms them into graphics and imagery in the sky. As seen in the video, each drone smoothly rearranged itself to follow along with the YouTuber’s love story.

Article continues after ad

Mrwhosetheboss/TheWeddingFilmerStudios‬

“And of course we also needed the drones. Cyberdrone Show brought my vision to life in a way that was genuinely beyond my imagination”, Mrwhosetheboss stated on his Instagram account.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, the moving wedding speech and stunning display of lit-up drones has amassed over 1,660,238 views on YouTube. The stunning display has even gone on to inspire other tech fans, with Instagram user notzseemoon commenting, “Note to self…use drones when asking my girl to marry me.”

Not everyone will likely have the budget needed to put their love story up in the sky. However, the incredible display of modern tech seems only fitting for the beloved and respected tech creator.