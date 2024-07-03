Godzilla Minus One director gives new anime movie powerful review

Look Back has just opened in Japan, and the movie has accrued some notable fans – the latest being Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki.

Based on the manga from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back is a new movie about two young manga artists whose lives become entwined with that of a serial killer. It’s a strange, slightly melancholic story that’s been adapted for the screen by Studio Durian.

Takashi recently got the chance to see the anime movie, and he shared his review. Needless to say, he had a good time with it.

“If you are a human being trying to create something, the tornado of emotions that you will surely experience no matter how many ‘what ifs’ you think of, no matter how many ‘what ifs’ you think about, it is alive and well,” he says.

“If anything, it is even more powerful. It was packed with power. It was a proper and unmistakable ‘Look Back’. Kudos to all the cast and crew!” he finishes.

Takashi is coming off the incredible achievement of Godzilla Minus One, the film that earned Godzilla an Oscar. A box office sensation, his vision of the King of the Monsters goes right back to the big G as a representation of the pain and trauma of World War II.

He isn’t Look Back’s only cheerleader. Hideo Kojima recently posted about his feelings on Look Back after numerous showings, clearly enamored by the picture.

We don't have any international release dates for the movie at the moment, but with endorsements like these, one can't be too far away.