Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami slammed by fans for killing beloved character

The latest spoilers confirm the death of a beloved character, which hasn’t sat well with Jujutsu Kaisen fans, who’ve barraged Gege Akutami with hate comments.

Jujutsu Kaisen has wrapped up its biggest fight ever, the battle of the strongest. The strongest sorcerer alive and the King of Curses were evenly matched. Neither side showed signs of backing down. The fight involving Gojo and Sukuna was foreshadowed since the beginning of the series, so one can only imagine the excitement of fans when it came out.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 235 ends with Gojo’s apparent victory, and fans rejoiced for almost two weeks. Although many worried about Gojo’s fate, the chapter ends with Kusabae declaring Gojo’s victory. The strongest sorcerer alive blew up Shinjuku to take down Mahoraga and Sukuna together.

Article continues after ad

However, just as fans thought the battle ended with their favorite character’s victory, the author drops a huge bomb in the upcoming chapter. After the leaks, fans found out their favorite character died a tragic death. Hence, Gege Akutami can’t escape the fate of being widely criticized by Jujutsu Kaisen fans across the world.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami trends as Jujutsu Kaisen fans criticize major death

Crunchyroll

Twitter/X is flooded with hate comments toward the JJK mangaka. Fans are badly criticizing his work after witnessing the gruesome death of their beloved character. Killing off fan-favorite characters is nothing new to Gege. However, this time around, the battle was incredibly hyped.

Article continues after ad

Gojo winning against Sukuna was not just a matter of personal vendetta, but the future of the Jujutsu world rested on his shoulders. However, his death came as too much of a shock after chapter 235 when fans were widely celebrating Gojo’s victory.

Article continues after ad

It was a given that the upcoming chapter would be something interesting. Chapter 236 was also delayed as per Gege’s schedule. Therefore, no one expected to see Satoru Gojo cut in half as soon as the highly anticipated chapter arrived.

Many criticize how poorly he executed the death of such an important character. After all, Gojo’s influence in the series can never be denied. It’s not a secret among Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Gege truly despises their beloved Sensei. Therefore, his death deals them a heavy blow.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be officially released on September 24. You can read the spoilers here.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.